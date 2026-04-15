ANDRUS: Carney's manufactured majority is institutional arson

Josh Andrus is Director of Operations at the Western Standard, former Executive Director of Project Confederation, and a former Alberta government policy advisor. You can call it a majority by the letter of the law — but it’s actually an act of institutional arson.Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney, parachuted in to save Justin Trudeau’s sinking ship, just pulled off the ultimate boardroom maneuver. After Monday’s by-election victories in Toronto’s University-Rosedale, Scarborough Southwest, and Montreal’s Terrebonne, the Liberals have manufactured a majority government out of thin air. No general election. Just a series of backroom deals, floor crossings, and a middle finger to the democratic will of Canadians.University-Rosedale and Scarborough Southwest were already Liberal strongholds, so no real surprise there.The only gain here for the Liberals is Terrebonne, which flipped from the Bloc Quebecois after an electoral technicality and then the by-election.Of course, the Liberals and their allies in the mainstream media are pointing to this lone victory in Quebec to wash away the stain of five floor-crossers and somehow validate this entire power grab.That is (annoyingly) expected at this point..By voting for a minority last year, Canadians elected a Parliament in which the Liberals were required to compromise to make laws in a system of checks and balances. In cobbling together a majority just a year into his term, Carney has effectively shredded the results of that election. When an MP like Sarnia-Lambton-Bkejwanong’s Marilyn Gladu — elected as a vocal critic of the government — crosses the floor to join Carney’s Liberals, it is the "Judas" move of modern Canadian politics. We are now living in a world where the mandate of the voter is sold under the false sheen of legitimacy. It is a cynical exchange for the modern equivalent of thirty pieces of silver — cabinet perks and committee chairs.Meanwhile, the daily spectacle of President Donald Trump in the White House has handed the Liberals the perfect distraction — an external smokescreen with which to justify their corrupt bargain under the guise of a national emergency. The Carney Liberals tell us that we need national unity and a strong, stable government to navigate the threat of trade wars and external chaos. They want us to be so worried about what’s happening in Washington that we don’t notice while they gut our democratic interests. They clearly believe they are more clever than an electorate that simply doesn’t know what’s best for them.The Laurentian elite — with Carney at the helm — have steamrolled their carbon-tax-and-spend agenda through and in doing so traded the long-term health of our democracy for complete control of Parliament.For all Canadians, this corrupt bargain fundamentally shifts the battlefield. We are no longer engaged in a standard legislative debate; we are witnessing the beginning of a national siege. .By choosing to govern through a manufactured majority rather than a public mandate, Carney is sending a clear message: your vote only matters if it aligns with the interests of backroom deals. When a government decides it can simply buy its way out of a minority, it ceases to be a representative body and becomes an occupying force of the establishment.This corrupt bargain is a direct assault on the democratic foundation that holds Confederation together.You cannot demand national unity while simultaneously ignoring the democratic interests of the people you claim to lead. You cannot use the threat of a trade war in Washington to justify a coup against the voters in Calgary, Red Deer, or Saskatoon.By undermining the democratic foundations of this country, Mark Carney will inevitably weaken national unity — not strengthen it.Carney may have the math today, but he is quickly losing the moral right to govern a united Canada.Josh Andrus is Director of Operations at the Western Standard, former Executive Director of Project Confederation, and a former Alberta government policy advisor.