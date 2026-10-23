ANDRUS: Conservatives projected to win BC majority — but vote splitting gives NDP a lifeline

The BC Conservatives are heading into Saturday’s provincial election with a projected majority, but a divided vote and a large pool of undecided voters could still leave the NDP a path back to power.

Based on the latest polling from Clearview Strategies, the Conservatives are projected to take 52 of the legislature’s 93 seats, compared with 41 for the New Democrats.

That gives the Conservatives an 11-seat advantage, but little room for complacency.

In 24 ridings, the two parties are separated by five percentage points or less. The NDP leads in 13 of those contests; the Conservatives lead in 11.

Even a modest shift in support could dramatically reshape the electoral map.

Smaller parties could play an outsized role in determining the outcome. While none is currently projected to win a seat, their supporters could determine which major party forms the government.

In Saanich North and the Islands, this situation is illustrated clearly.

The Conservatives hold a five-point lead, while the Greens and NDP are running nearly even. If Green supporters were to consolidate behind the New Democrats, the Conservative advantage could become a substantial NDP lead.

Provincewide, a hypothetical transfer of all Green support to the NDP could flip as many as 14 additional seats, according to the polling figures. That would be more than enough to overturn the projected Conservative majority.