Opinion

ANDRUS: Danielle Smith found the right formula and risks undoing it

The premier once gave Alberta conservatives a forceful alternative to both independence and status quo federalism. Now, her retreat from sovereignty politics risks collapsing that fragile consensus.
Danielle Smith
Danielle SmithCourtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
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Danielle Smith
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