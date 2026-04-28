ANDRUS: Danielle Smith should defund the University of Lethbridge over Frances Widdowson's arrest

Josh Andrus is the Director of Operations at the Western Standard and a University of Lethbridge alumnus.I don’t brag about where I got my university degree.As a University of Lethbridge alumnus, the campus I remember was overrun by woke, left-wing activists who viewed the university as a laboratory for ideological capture.Back then, I spent my days debating political science professors who were more dedicated to indoctrination than to fostering independent thought.I was in the Dean’s office so often that I was on a first-name basis with the staff.I briefly considered a major in political science before committing to a more challenging economics path — simply because I felt that the economics professors were the safest teachers to discuss fundamental theory without fear of conflict.It seemed as if the bulk of my political science, sociology, and history professors were opposed to simple concepts like supply and demand, trickle-down economics, and self-identified as vessels of woke socialism that shut down any discussion that didn’t align with their narrow academic worldview.When I returned in 2024 to give a seminar on the fiscal framework of Confederation (invited by the economics department), my audience was exclusively economists.Not a single professor outside of that department showed up..My experience at the University left me with the clear interpretation that the majority of the faculty had decided that coddling the radical “thought police” was more important than fostering independent thought and respectful debate.Over the weekend, that rot reached its shameful, logical conclusion.In a display of administrative cowardice that should chill every independent-minded Canadian to the bone, police officers entered the university cafeteria, seized Dr. Frances Widdowson, and physically dragged her into a waiting cruiser.Her crime?Showing up at a public institution that had preemptively banned her from the premises.The University’s excuse for this is as flimsy as it is dangerous.They claim Widdowson’s presence creates a "psychologically unsafe" environment and that her views — specifically her critique of the political consensus that residential schools are “genocidal” — are in conflict with the institution's "values."They argue that her skepticism regarding unmarked gravesites at former residential schools is "harassment" that justifies a trespass notice..But a university’s "values" should be centred on the pursuit of truth through rigorous, evidence-based inquiry.With this pathetic spectacle, the University of Lethbridge has failed that basic test.The administration's panic stems from Widdowson’s refusal to follow the ideological script. She is a scholar who has dared to question the 'genocide' narrative of the residential school system and demanded evidence for claims that the university treats as sacred dogma.Whether you agree with her or not, her role is to challenge, to poke, and to provoke. But at the modern University of Lethbridge, 'provocation' is now treated as a criminal offence, and “psychological safety” is used as a shield to protect students from ever having to hear a dissenting thought..Premier Danielle Smith and Advanced Education Minister Myles McDougall need to start treating the University of Lethbridge like the failed project it has become.If the University of Lethbridge wants to operate as a private, ideological safe space for woke radicals, they can do it on their own dime.The Alberta government needs to send a message and cut the University of Lethbridge’s funding until the university cleans up its act and commits to a wholesale clearing of the administration offices that authorized this arrest.This is an institution that has completely abandoned academic rigour in favour of compelled speech.Enough is enough.Josh Andrus is the Director of Operations at the Western Standard and a University of Lethbridge alumnus.