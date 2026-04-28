Opinion

ANDRUS: Danielle Smith should defund the University of Lethbridge over Frances Widdowson's arrest

The clash over residential schools debate and ‘unsafe ideas’ is turning Canadian universities into ideological battlegrounds.
Premier Danielle Smith
Premier Danielle SmithDanielle Smith via X.
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University Of Lethbridge
Danielle Smith
Residential Schools
Frances Widdowson
Opinion
Opinion Column
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