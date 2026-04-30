Opinion

ANDRUS: Frances Widdowson’s University of Lethbridge arrest sparks free speech debate at Alberta universities

Widdowson’s removal fuels backlash over campus censorship and Alberta government inaction.
Dr. Frances Widdowson at the University of Lethbridge
Dr. Frances Widdowson at the University of LethbridgeWS Canva
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University Of Lethbridge
Frances Widdowson
Opinion
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Frances Widdowson charged $600 trespassing fee
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