We told you it was coming.
The Liberals are, once again, thinking about nationalizing the natural resources sector.
How do we know?
They said so themselves!
If you’re not shocked, join the club.
Most farmers remember with disdain the Canadian Wheat Board, which forced them to sell their product to eastern Canada at below-market prices. Many Western Canadians remember with even more disdain, the National Energy Program that completely destroyed the energy industry in Alberta and undermined national unity for decades. Western Canadians have had an axe to grind with Ottawa for decades, and for good reason.
We are all very familiar with the efforts of the Justin Trudeau-led Liberal government to completely dismantle the energy industry, no matter the cost to our wallets, or our national unity.
It started with a simple “revenue-neutral” carbon tax that was supposed to suffocate the energy industry until it is completely taxed out of business. Then, Ottawa created a series of new, complicated environmental regulations that seem to shift on a whim whenever energy companies come close to complying.
These regulations had the desired effect of killing any major infrastructure projects — like pipelines and mines.
After all, why would any company invest in a major project if the rules are going to change with the direction of the wind?
To make matters worse, the federal government bought a pipeline in the middle of a major expansion, slow-rolled its construction, and watched as the costs ballooned from $7 billion of taxpayer money in 2018 to over $30 billion last month. (The Trans Mountain Expansion Project still isn’t finished, by the way.)
Ottawa followed that up by introducing the “Impact Assessment Act,” which gives them regulatory control over pretty much any project in any province, whether it crosses provincial borders or not.
And, if that wasn’t enough, earlier this year, they announced the “Just Transition,” a series of policies literally designed to legislate the well-paying jobs of the entire energy industry out of existence.
So, if you think what I’m about to say is crazy, just keep all of the above in mind.
Here it comes.
Just the other day, the federal Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, David Lametti, floated the idea of rescinding the Natural Resource Transfer Agreements. The Natural Resource Transfer Agreements are the agreements that gave Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba control over their natural resources, but they only came about after a hard fight by the West to be treated equally to all the other provinces, who already had those same rights to their natural resources.
Rescinding the Natural Resource Transfer Agreements would effectively nationalize natural resources in the Western provinces, despite it now being a core part of the Canadian constitution that the provinces control these resources. It would also re-create the preposterous position where Eastern provinces own their resources while Western provinces don't!
So, given all the above, you'd like to think if the federal minister of Justice and attorney general of Canada was asked about doing this, it would be pretty easy for him to just say no, right?
Instead, Lametti committed to looking at it!
Now, to be fair, committing to look at something isn’t the same as committing to doing something.
But why is he even willing to do that?
It would be unfair to the West, it would be unequal across the provinces, and it would be unconstitutional, so it should be a simple no.
It's crazy to even contemplate the federal government violating the Constitution so blatantly — it would be a flashpoint for a constitutional showdown that would make Quebec separation look like nothing. Lametti himself even admitted what he was saying was controversial — so it's not like he can feign ignorance, or pretend that's not what he meant.
So, again, why wasn't it just a no?
Premiers Danielle Smith, Scott Moe, and Heather Stefanson issued a joint statement opposing the comments, in which they said: “The federal government cannot unilaterally change the constitution. It should not even be considering stripping resource rights away from the three Prairie provinces.
“The prime minister needs to immediately retract these dangerous and divisive comments by the Justice minister.”
There's been no retraction, only a "clarification" from Lametti he wasn't committing to doing it, only committing to look at it.
Wait, what?
That's literally the problem!
No one complained he committed to doing it; we complained he committed to look at it!
Thanks so much for "clarifying" the government is not, at this time, committing to completely ignore the constitution and strip natural resource jurisdiction from the Western provinces.
Thanks so much for only committing to look into potentially doing it at a later date.
This all sounds crazy, I know.
I can’t believe I’m writing about it, either.
But, hey, eight years ago, the concept of a “Just Transition” was so far-fetched only the Alberta NDP was talking about it.
All I’m saying is in 2023, Canada’s Attorney General committed to look at nationalizing all natural resources.
On the record.
That’s crazy, right?
(3) comments
The Federal government is looking to start a civil war with the prairie provinces, one that will see the separation of the prairies from Canada!
This sick tarot needs to be taken out, either by vote or preferably by force or Canada is finished as a country.
Because of this goof I haven’t flown a maple leaf in 8 years and won’t until he’s gone!
[thumbup] 100%..time to box the socks...
I agree with Guest83 we really need to separate from Canada / East. This just might be the kick in the pants we need to wake up the prairie provinces and do something about it instead or just huffing and puffing. I'm tired of listening to people tell me how much they hate the little dictator / spoiled man child but are not willing to do anything about it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.