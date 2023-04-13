David Lametti

Federal Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, David Lametti, is considering the idea of taking control of western resources.

We told you it was coming.

The Liberals are, once again, thinking about nationalizing the natural resources sector.

Columnist

Josh Andrus is a Columnist for the Western Standard based outside of Calgary, Alberta. He is also the Executive Director of Project Confederation.

guest83
guest83

The Federal government is looking to start a civil war with the prairie provinces, one that will see the separation of the prairies from Canada!

This sick tarot needs to be taken out, either by vote or preferably by force or Canada is finished as a country.

Because of this goof I haven’t flown a maple leaf in 8 years and won’t until he’s gone!

james.morris
james.morris

[thumbup] 100%..time to box the socks...

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

I agree with Guest83 we really need to separate from Canada / East. This just might be the kick in the pants we need to wake up the prairie provinces and do something about it instead or just huffing and puffing. I'm tired of listening to people tell me how much they hate the little dictator / spoiled man child but are not willing to do anything about it.

