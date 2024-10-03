ANDRUS: Keeping the conservative converted on course

Last week Project Confederation announced our upcoming special event series with former Minister of Finance and two-time contender for Premier — Ted Morton — an influential figure in Alberta politics and a long-time friend of Project Confederation.I’m excited to share that Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Chantelle de Jonge will be joining us at the Strathmore Legion on October 8th (RSVP here).Additionally, I’m proud to announce that Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, Kris Sims, will join us at the Lethbridge German Canadian Club on October 10th (RSVP here).In addition to our upcoming events, I spent last week attending a series of events hosted by other groups.In the process, I had the privilege of engaging with some of the leading intellectual figures of our movement, both past and present.So, I wanted to take some time to highlight their work and how it relates to our mission.First, at the Canada Strong and Free Network Conference, I had the opportunity to have discussions with Ted Morton and Barry Cooper, both of whom have provided invaluable guidance and insights to Project Confederation over the years. Ted and Barry joined Canadian Constitution Foundation Chairman Andy Crooks (a co-signatory with Morton of the famous “Firewall” letter, which is a core part of our mission) and counsel Josh DeHaas on a panel discussing federalism — a topic that is close to the heart of everyone at Project Confederation!The Canadian Constitution Foundation has done crucial work on constitutional matters, and I have no doubt that my conversations with Andy and Josh will lead to a stronger partnership as we prepare for the growing likelihood of a constitutional convention.I also had the opportunity to attend Toasting Ted: An Evening to Remember and Honor Ted Byfield hosted by Vince Byfield, as a guest of the Western Standard.Speakers included former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Premier Danielle Smith, Ted Morton (again), and former Reform Party leader Preston Manning, another friend of Project Confederation. The evening was a tribute to Ted Byfield’s legacy and the role he played in shaping public opinion through the original Western Standard, as well as the pivotal influence of organizations like the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and the Reform Party in shaping Canada’s political narrative.On Thursday, many of you joined me at the launch of Ted Morton’s new book, Strong and Free: My Journey In Alberta Politics, hosted by our friends at the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.Ted’s work on western alienation has been a significant influence on Project Confederation, and his book offers a compelling reflection on his political career.It also highlights Ted’s role in the group of University of Calgary scholars known as the “Calgary School,” who profoundly shaped political thinking in western Canada.At the book launch, I also had the chance to talk to Rainer Knopff (another Calgary School Firewall signatory and currently a Senior Fellow at the Fraser Institute) about the Clarity Act and the federal “duty to consult” regarding constitutional referendums.I had many great discussions with other thought-leaders such as Preston Manning and John Carpay throughout the week, and I look forward to continuing these conversations as we explore federalism and Alberta’s role within Confederation.Finally, I had the pleasure of having an in-depth conversation with former Medicine Hat MP LaVar Payne and his son, Scott.They are key figures in the Black Hat Gang, a working group advocating for changes to Alberta’s Bill of Rights.Reflecting on these conversations reminds me of the impact we’ve made together. Over the past five years, our movement has made great strides, and I’m incredibly proud of our progress.None of this would have been possible without your support. You are the backbone of our organization. Thank you.If you're in or near Strathmore or Lethbridge, I hope to see you at our upcoming events.