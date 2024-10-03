Opinion

ANDRUS: Keeping the conservative converted on course

Conservative community combines to celebrate and encourage
A book signing... Ted Morton and long-time conservative worker Dale Bossert, at the launch of Morton's book, September 26th. Josh Andrus from Project Confederation takes note of several significant conservative moments in the last ten days, with more to come.
A book signing... Ted Morton and long-time conservative worker Dale Bossert, at the launch of Morton's book, September 26th. Josh Andrus from Project Confederation takes note of several significant conservative moments in the last ten days, with more to come.Nigel Hannaford
Project Confederation
Justice Centre For Constitutional Freedom
Ted Morton's new book 'Strong and Free'
Toast to Ted (Byfield)

