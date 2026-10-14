Opinion

ANDRUS: ‘Kenney should be the one ejected’ — readers blast former premier over independence ejection comments

Readers say Jason Kenney's push to exile independence voters is a masterclass in conservative vote splitting.
Former premiers Jason Kenney and Rachel Notley speaking to reporters about Alberta's upcoming independence referendum question.
Former premiers Jason Kenney and Rachel Notley speaking to reporters about Alberta's upcoming independence referendum question. WS: Will Vasseur
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Alberta
Jason Kenney
Independence
Opinion
Western
Opinion Column
Readers
October 19 Referendum
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