Opinion

ANDRUS: Lukaszuk’s refusal to debate Alberta independence says more than any debate could

When federalist spokesmen refuse to answer tough questions about equalization, energy policy, and Ottawa’s power, they may be strengthening the very movement they oppose.
Thomas Lukaszuk speaking to federalist supporters.
Thomas Lukaszuk speaking to federalist supporters.WS: Will Vasseur
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Thomas Lukaszuk
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