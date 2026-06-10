ANDRUS: Lukaszuk’s refusal to debate Alberta independence says more than any debate could

Was I surprised when Forever Canadian public spokesman Thomas Lukaszuk refused to debate Derek Fildebrandt?Absolutely not.When pressed on his core arguments for why Albertans should simply content themselves with the current federal status quo, his response was “I don’t have to argue why we should stay in Canada.”That statement tells us all we need to know.At a moment when Alberta is engaged in the most serious constitutional discussion in generations, the public face of one of the province’s leading federalist organizations apparently believes that the case for remaining in Confederation is so self-evident that it does not even require a defence.The sheer, blinding complacency of that position is breathtaking — but it clearly defines the attitude of the status quo federalists.It is precisely the attitude that has fuelled Alberta’s growing dissatisfaction with Confederation.The fundamental problem with Lukaszuk’s approach is that he does not appear to understand the underlying frustrations that are driving the movement he is fighting so desperately to stop..To him, the desire for greater sovereignty appears to be little more than an emotional reaction. Albertans are upset. Albertans are confused. Albertans have been misled by Danielle Smith, the alternative media, or social media.What is missing from that analysis is any serious attempt to engage with the actual grievances being raised.Albertans are discussing independence because they have watched Ottawa obstruct energy development, expand federal intrusion into provincial jurisdiction, and implement policies that disproportionately target Alberta's largest industry.When looking at Canada, Albertans see fundamental inequalities in the state of Confederation — an unfair federal tax-and-transfer system that bleeds Albertans dry to pay for social services in the rest of the country, all the while being underrepresented in Parliament. Most importantly, Albertans increasingly believe that the constitutional framework is failing to deliver fair outcomes for the province that is currently powering Canada’s economy.A debate would require Lukaszuk to defend the existing system.It would require him to explain why Albertans' frustrations are misplaced.It would require him to explain why federal policies such as the federal tanker ban, the Impact Assessment Act, and the carbon tax have not harmed investment..It would require him to explain why remaining in Canada is the better option, without providing any solutions to the grievances.That last point appears to be where Lukaszuk’s difficulty begins.For years, many establishment federalists have operated under the assumption that they do not need to make the case for Canada.Canada simply is.Canada simply exists.Canada is therefore beyond debate.That attitude may have worked when support for the federation was largely unquestioned.It does not work anymore..If federalists believe Alberta should remain in Canada, they should welcome opportunities to make that argument.They should be eager to defend the federation.They should be prepared to engage critics and answer difficult questions.Instead, many seem offended that the questions are being asked at all.That is surrender disguised as certainty.The reality is simple: the independence movement is not here because people like Derek Fildebrandt are asking questions.It is here because too many federalists refuse to answer them.And when the most visible spokesman for a federalist organization openly declares that he does not even need to make the case for Canada, he is proving his opponents' point better than they ever could themselves.