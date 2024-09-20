It's not been a good week for the prime minister, writes columnist Josh Andrus. Suddenly, job security went out the window.
It's not been a good week for the prime minister, writes columnist Josh Andrus. Suddenly, job security went out the window.Western Standard files
Opinion

ANDRUS: Mr. Trudeau's bad week

First the byelections, then the rise of the Bloc
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Project Confederation
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-François Blanchet
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news