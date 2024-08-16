Opinion

ANDRUS: Once again the Senate is front-burner for reform

A Liberal-dominated Senate has plenty of power to disrupt a Conservative government, should one be elected.
The Senate of Canada, shown here in its temporary location in Ottawa's old central railway station while Centre Block is renovated, is often considered a bit-player in Canadian politics. However as columnist Josh Andrus says, it actually has a formidable record of obstructing Conservative legislation and needs to be reformed.
The Senate of Canada, shown here in its temporary location in Ottawa's old central railway station while Centre Block is renovated, is often considered a bit-player in Canadian politics. However as columnist Josh Andrus says, it actually has a formidable record of obstructing Conservative legislation and needs to be reformed.Senate of Canada
Loading content, please wait...
Senate Reform
Prime Minister Brian Mulroney
1988 election

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news