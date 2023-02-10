Smith nothing to smile about

For Albertans, there was not much to smile about in the prime minister's health-care pitch. As writer Josh Andrus explains, when Ottawa 'gives,' it takes disproportionately from Alberta to pay for it.

 Courtesy CBC

The premiers met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa Tuesday to discuss the federal government’s new 10-year healthcare funding plan.

The federal government is laying it on thick, claiming it's providing $46 billion in new funding. But that’s spread out over 10 years, meaning it's only $4.6 billion per year — significantly less than the $28 billion per year some premiers had been calling for.

Josh Andrus is a Columnist for the Western Standard based outside of Calgary, Alberta. He is also the Executive Director of Project Confederation.

Big104
Big104

Western separation is the only option that makes sense!

