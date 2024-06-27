ANDRUS: Saskatchewan gets tough with Trudeau, Guilbeault

When the Clean Electricity Regulations were first proposed by the federal government, the Alberta government was instantly opposed. In fact, the Danielle Smith-led government has already invoked the Alberta Sovereignty Act to direct all provincial agencies to ignore the Clean Electricity Regulations.Now, things in Saskatchewan are heating up.On the heels of a damning report by the Saskatchewan Economic Assessment Tribunal, the Saskatchewan government has made a bold decision: it will not comply with the federal clean electricity regulations.The report, released on Tuesday, outlines the staggering costs these clean electricity standards would impose on Saskatchewan’s economy. Among the findings:$7.1 billion in lost economic growth4,200 lost jobsA reduction in the value of provincial exports by $8.1 billionThe premature retirement of taxpayer-funded power infrastructure“This report offers irrefutable, independent evidence that these federal regulations will have a substantial impact on the cost of electricity in Saskatchewan and, as a consequence, our economy and way of life,” stated Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre. .Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Steven Guilbeault came out firing, calling the results of the report “wildly out of sync” and “hard to take seriously.”Yet, the Liberal-NDP coalition’s radical climate agenda has been driving up costs nationwide, especially targeting natural resource-producing provinces.These regulations need to be pulled back. Unfortunately for the Liberal-NDP coalition, the federal climate agenda is “wildly out of sync” with public opinion — as we saw in Monday’s federal by-election in Toronto-St. Paul’s, a long-time Liberal stronghold, which saw a shocking Conservative victory. (The Liberals have held Toronto-St. Paul’s since 1993.)Chrystia Freeland, the federal Finance Minister, campaigned hard in Toronto-St. Paul’s. The Liberal candidate was her former Chief of Staff, Leslie Church. Talk about sending a message.This is a blow to Trudeau and his key cabinet ministers. But interestingly, Trudeau hasn’t shown any willingness to change course — despite repeated and clear rejections of their expensive climate policies.However, the tides are turning. Across the country, Canadians are growing weary of the economic strain caused by climate policies of the Trudeau Liberals. Energy is the backbone of our economy, and the Liberal-NDP alliance’s consistent attacks on the industry are driving their popularity down.Take a look at the carbon tax, which is perhaps the single most unpopular and expensive climate measure the federal government has implemented since coming into power.Saskatchewan has already refused to collect the carbon tax on home heating, a move that has drawn the ire of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "I don't know about you, but having an argument with CRA about not wanting to pay your taxes is not a position I want anyone to be in. Good luck with that, Premier Moe," said Trudeau.Despite the pressure from Ottawa, Saskatchewan remains resolute. On Tuesday, the provincial government highlighted that Saskatchewan’s inflation rate is the second lowest in Canada, attributing lower inflation rates to Saskatchewan’s lack of a carbon tax. Saskatchewan’s Minister of Trade & Export Development Jeremy Harrison had this to say."Our Government will continue to stand up for Saskatchewan with the elimination of the carbon tax on home heating as a significant measure in the fight to tackle inflation. The federal carbon tax negatively impacts the interests of this province and the people who live here. Our priority will always be the defense of our economic well-being against the out-of-touch federal Liberal/NDP coalition government."This defiance should come as no surprise. Alberta and Saskatchewan have consistently challenged the federal government when it comes to protecting natural resource development — which is provincial jurisdiction.Now, even in the heart of “Fortress Liberal” — Toronto — the public is saying no.