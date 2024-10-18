Opinion

ANDRUS: See you in court, Smith tells Guilbeault

Minister Guilbeault not fighting for sound policy, just scrambling to preserve what's left of a law he should never have introduced
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault... To attack and undermine the oilpatch, the Government of Canada routinely introduces and enforces legislation it knows is unconstitutional. Premier Smith's deadline to retract the 'no pipelines bill,' or go to court expires in less than two weeks.
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault... To attack and undermine the oilpatch, the Government of Canada routinely introduces and enforces legislation it knows is unconstitutional. Premier Smith's deadline to retract the 'no pipelines bill,' or go to court expires in less than two weeks.
No Pipelines Bill
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault
Premier Danielle Smith threatens court action against Ottawa
Ottawa regularly pushes unconstitutional legislation as a power gtrab

