Opinion

ANDRUS: Thank the beetle and deadwood 'fuel' that should have been cleared

Parks Canada officials admit they failed to conduct controlled burns of dead pine trees, which now pose a significant fire risk.
Forest fire in northern Alberta.
Forest fire in northern Alberta.Courtesy Twitter
Jasper National Park
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault
forest fires in northern Alberta
pine beetle leaves dead wood tinder risk

