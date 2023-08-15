On Thursday, Canada’s Environment Minister, Steven Guilbeault, released the draft Clean Electricity Regulations — otherwise known as the much anticipated, incredibly expensive and entirely unconstitutional net-zero 2035 electricity generation targets.
Ottawa is even threatening punitive measures for those who don't comply, with Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announcing billions of dollars in tax credits and grants will be tied to a province's plan to reach net-zero.
Saskatchewan and Alberta have both already pushed back strongly against the regulations.
In a press conference yesterday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith reiterated Alberta “will never allow these regulations to be implemented here — full stop.”
This dispute though, is almost certainly heading to court over constitutional jurisdiction.
When it comes to electricity generation, Section 92A (1)(c) states:
"In each province, the legislature may exclusively make laws in relation to.... development, conservation and management of sites and facilities in the province for the generation and production of electrical energy."
The environment, meanwhile, isn’t even mentioned in the Constitution - it's simply been determined by the Supreme Court that environmental issues are a "shared jurisdiction" between the federal and provincial governments.
Environmental jurisdiction was effectively hallucinated by the Supreme Court, after the fact, to give the federal government the power to regulate policy areas that they do not have existing constitutional powers to regulate.
This legal situation was outlined quite clearly in last year’s Alberta Court of Appeals ruling on the constitutionality of the controversial Impact Assessment Act — which we covered extensively at the time.
Under the heading “The Environment is a Constitutionally Abstruse Matter,” the ruling reads as follows:
“The environment has not been assigned to either Parliament or provincial Legislatures under the Constitution Act, 1867. Nor has the environment been allocated to the federal government under the national concern doctrine.”
It goes on to state that “Instead, the courts have recognized that the environment is ‘a constitutionally abstruse matter which does not comfortably fit within the existing division of powers without considerable overlap and uncertainty.’”
The ruling also points out that both federal and provincial governments “may affect the environment (either by acting or not acting) but only within the legislative powers specifically assigned to each.”
On this point, there was an interesting interview on the Drive with Ted Henley, with University of Alberta professor, Dr. Eric Adams, as the guest.
Adams is well-known as a staunch federalist who regularly provides commentary that supports the centralization of federal powers against provincial wishes.
Off the top of the interview, the host commented the environment was federal jurisdiction.
Interestingly, Dr. Adams did not bother correcting this, meaning the entire segment was painted as one part of the Constitution being pitched against another — simply a question of which will win out.
Dr. Adams did note, though, that when writing the Constitution, the framers did not consider the environment from a jurisdictional standpoint — either in the 1867 or 1982 documents.
He even went as far as to imply that the federal government may be going too far with the new regulations in their current form.
“I wish this was an easy call, and frankly it isn’t,” said Dr. Adams.
The fact that even staunch federalists such as Dr. Adams are pondering the constitutionality of the draft regulations and thinking they're at best borderline, should give you some idea of just how far outside their jurisdiction Ottawa is reaching this time around.
Unfortunately, the fact that the Constitution does not grant either the federal or provincial governments control over the environment has given the courts leeway to interpret jurisdictional boundaries in whatever way they choose.
That is fine with the federal government, of course.
They don't actually want to go through the trouble of changing the Constitution in the proper manner — by seeking an amendment through the legitimate process — because they know they probably would fail.
They know the provinces wouldn't grant them full control over environmental jurisdiction.
So, instead, Ottawa just keeps hammering through legislation that directly violates the Constitution in its current form, content in the knowledge that the Supreme Court will uphold it anyway.
Obviously, it’s legal for the courts to determine that the environment is a shared jurisdiction.
But that's simply because it is the courses themselves that determine whether it is legal or not, so by definition, if they say it is, it is.
And, let's not forget, Supreme Court justices are appointed by the prime minister, giving the federal government the ability to influence the makeup of the court.
Long story short, jurisdictional debates over the Constitution are a political issue, not a legal issue.
Any time the provinces take an action Ottawa doesn’t approve of (and vice versa), the case goes to a Supreme Court appointed by the prime minister.
Effectively, this means that the provinces have very little legal protections when the federal government wanders outside of its lane.
And each time this happens, fractures in federal-provincial relations grow larger.
With the clean energy regulations specifically, does the federally-appointed Supreme Court rule in favour of the federal government regulating electricity generation under environmental jurisdiction?
Or will the court rule the provinces have the sole, exclusive jurisdiction over electricity generation — as is outlined in the Constitution?
In his analysis, Dr. Adams makes a key point.
“Whether or not it's constitutional shouldn’t depend on whether some group of judges think that that’s the right way to fight climate change or not,” Adams said.
“Really, they’re supposed to shut that off completely and say what does the Constitution give the level of government in terms of the power to do x or y; that’s the only question we should be answering.”
Week after week, we’ve been pointing out that the flaws in the legal framework of this country are contributing to a massive gap between federal and provincial priorities — and gives the federal government the ability to violate provincial jurisdiction on a regular basis.
The Constitution needs to be updated to reflect the fact Canada is a vast, diverse country with unique regions that have unique needs.
Many have been hesitant to consider re-opening the Constitution for fear they may not like the changes that would result.
But we need to at least try.
The simple reality is that the Constitution is already being changed anyway — just by the courts, rather than by the people.
The Constitution will be defined by the Supreme Court of Canada. They have shown over the last two decades that they decide and what they have decided has been against the west every single time. All Crown land development is now at the whims of your local Indian Band. Climate Change is so dangerous that the Federal Govt. can do whatever they want. Your Charter rights?. I hate to break it to you, COVID has shown they do not exist. Our only hope is to chart our own future outside of the straightjacket that is Confederation.
Josh, this is why we need provincial Tax services - not because people want to file 2 returns but so we can WITHHOLD our own funds from the feds so they can't control the circumstances. Danielle should move on that legislation right away.
Alberta needs, first and foremost, to collect income taxes, and all others taxes here, rather than d'Ottawa. In that way, if Castreau tries to keep back transfers to Alberta, to coerce Alberta's cooperation in something damaging to Alberta, he is unable to. WE control what we choose to give to d'Ottawa. D'Ottawa tries to cut Canaduh Health Act transfers to Alberta? Fine. WE have the money and we WILL DEDUCT such transfer amounts from what we give YOU, d'Ottawa!
AFAIK, this is not without precedent. That is how Quebec runs its taxes. Quebec residents pay their Fed and Prov income taxes to Quebec City, which then transfers Canaduh's portion to d'Ottawa.
As Castreau and his cohorts in d'Ottawa and Quebec might say: 'c'est bon pour l'oie c'est bon pour le jars' (what's good for the goose is good for the gander)
This could be a first, and major step towards independence from the Laurentianist colonizers!
CANADUH OUT OF ALBERTA!
ALBERTA OUT OF OTTAWA!
TUCK FRUDEAU!
What will these Federal NDP Liberal minions do if the provinces say no? Withhold transfers? Not really an issue with Alberta, we get none, and if they wish to pursue that route then we should simply withhold our own monies from them. Will they invade us? Threaten us in French? not sure they will get the support of most of Canada or what is left of it. Stop air Canada from providing services to AB introduce the Emergencies act? It sure ain't going to be easy to enforce rules on people who do not agree with them, or want them.
Ottawa cannot just decide to change the constitution. They seem to have sway over the federal judicial process, which is not supposed to happen either. This is a really big deal. We are being strong armed into accepting something we never asked for, and Provincial powers are being revoked. There is no authority to do this. A bunch of Liberal judges cannot change the lives of all Canadians, they were never elected to represent the people.... or appointed to serve as vassals to the ruling party. Canada is being taken over by fanatical global initiatives.
Ottawa cannot offer billions in incentives without Alberta first contributing billions in transfers, if Ottawa can blatantly ignore the constitution, then we have no constitution, making transfers a non entity, they cannot claim Alberta is not following the constitution by not transferring billions each year to Ottawa, if Ottawa itself is not following the constitution, so we should immediately start collecting our own taxes, start the process of creating our own Provincial Police, and use the sovereignty act to stop the implementation of these draconian measures by the Regime in Ottawa, we already have a referendum stating Albertans want transfers to Ottawa stopped, we have the authority from Albertans to do so, and we need to do so now. Flex our muscles, as we are strong, Ottawa is weak.
