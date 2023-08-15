Danielle Smith

Premier Danielle Smith addresses media in Calgary Monday afternoon.

 Shaun Polczer

On Thursday, Canada’s Environment Minister, Steven Guilbeault, released the draft Clean Electricity Regulations — otherwise known as the much anticipated, incredibly expensive and entirely unconstitutional net-zero 2035 electricity generation targets.

Ottawa is even threatening punitive measures for those who don't comply, with Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announcing billions of dollars in tax credits and grants will be tied to a province's plan to reach net-zero.

Tags

Columnist

Josh Andrus is a Columnist for the Western Standard based outside of Calgary, Alberta. He is also the Executive Director of Project Confederation.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

free the west
free the west

The Constitution will be defined by the Supreme Court of Canada. They have shown over the last two decades that they decide and what they have decided has been against the west every single time. All Crown land development is now at the whims of your local Indian Band. Climate Change is so dangerous that the Federal Govt. can do whatever they want. Your Charter rights?. I hate to break it to you, COVID has shown they do not exist. Our only hope is to chart our own future outside of the straightjacket that is Confederation.

Report Add Reply
JPB
JPB

Josh, this is why we need provincial Tax services - not because people want to file 2 returns but so we can WITHHOLD our own funds from the feds so they can't control the circumstances. Danielle should move on that legislation right away.

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Alberta needs, first and foremost, to collect income taxes, and all others taxes here, rather than d'Ottawa. In that way, if Castreau tries to keep back transfers to Alberta, to coerce Alberta's cooperation in something damaging to Alberta, he is unable to. WE control what we choose to give to d'Ottawa. D'Ottawa tries to cut Canaduh Health Act transfers to Alberta? Fine. WE have the money and we WILL DEDUCT such transfer amounts from what we give YOU, d'Ottawa!

AFAIK, this is not without precedent. That is how Quebec runs its taxes. Quebec residents pay their Fed and Prov income taxes to Quebec City, which then transfers Canaduh's portion to d'Ottawa.

As Castreau and his cohorts in d'Ottawa and Quebec might say: 'c'est bon pour l'oie c'est bon pour le jars' (what's good for the goose is good for the gander)

This could be a first, and major step towards independence from the Laurentianist colonizers!

CANADUH OUT OF ALBERTA!

ALBERTA OUT OF OTTAWA!

TUCK FRUDEAU!

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

What will these Federal NDP Liberal minions do if the provinces say no? Withhold transfers? Not really an issue with Alberta, we get none, and if they wish to pursue that route then we should simply withhold our own monies from them. Will they invade us? Threaten us in French? not sure they will get the support of most of Canada or what is left of it. Stop air Canada from providing services to AB introduce the Emergencies act? It sure ain't going to be easy to enforce rules on people who do not agree with them, or want them.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Ottawa cannot just decide to change the constitution. They seem to have sway over the federal judicial process, which is not supposed to happen either. This is a really big deal. We are being strong armed into accepting something we never asked for, and Provincial powers are being revoked. There is no authority to do this. A bunch of Liberal judges cannot change the lives of all Canadians, they were never elected to represent the people.... or appointed to serve as vassals to the ruling party. Canada is being taken over by fanatical global initiatives.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Ottawa cannot offer billions in incentives without Alberta first contributing billions in transfers, if Ottawa can blatantly ignore the constitution, then we have no constitution, making transfers a non entity, they cannot claim Alberta is not following the constitution by not transferring billions each year to Ottawa, if Ottawa itself is not following the constitution, so we should immediately start collecting our own taxes, start the process of creating our own Provincial Police, and use the sovereignty act to stop the implementation of these draconian measures by the Regime in Ottawa, we already have a referendum stating Albertans want transfers to Ottawa stopped, we have the authority from Albertans to do so, and we need to do so now. Flex our muscles, as we are strong, Ottawa is weak.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.