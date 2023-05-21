flag with oil jack
Western Standard Photo.

On Thursday night we saw the long-anticipated Alberta Election 2023 debate between NDP leader Rachel Notley and UCP leader Danielle Smith.

While the whole thing was interesting (and you can watch a replay here), one moment that particularly stood out to us was an exchange about capping oil and gas emissions.

Josh Andrus is a Columnist for the Western Standard based outside of Calgary, Alberta. He is also the Executive Director of Project Confederation.

D&J

I say Move Alberta Forward. A vote for Danielle will do that. Notley answers to the Trudeau agenda of woke, non reliable power, loss of freedom of speech and on and on. I want our identity back. We are Albertans united ..not fragmented like Notley wants. Defunding polce, allowing consumption sites for addicts, illegal gun grabs, cancelling religion etc. is irresponsible governance. Our worst enemy at the moment is the media pushing this socialist idiology. I hope they can explain why they did this to their children and grandchildren. If you are on the fence re Socialism or Freedom. Decide to vote. You don't want to be the reason for the outcome.

Alberta Farmer

The only way forward for Alberta is separation from communist Canada! Anything else is a step backwards and a step closer to total communist enslavement!

Delby

Push back hard, yes, I agree, and against Ottawa - no matter the government in power. It's fine for Poilievre to campaign on the right, but the right no longer exists as it once did. Yet another set of goal posts that keeps moving and even the PCs are shifting toward the center left. AB and SK governments should add their weight to each others causes especially in the energy sector and they should speak out publicly, loud and strong. Ottawa must not only be stopped now, but must come to realize that the West will not be pushed around and be cowed while being robbed by the Eastern Welfare State; the Freeloaders.

Machuugoo

Time to sell off assets has sadly passed. End times for alberta are here.

AB Sovereignty

I've come across several people over the last few weeks that are selling it all and moving to Sask. I don't know that it's much better over the long haul as we are all likely fully f%^&*. But a Communist win here at the end of the month would certainly make it better over the short term.

