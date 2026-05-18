Opinion

ANDRUS: The real threat to Danielle Smith are the Kenney-loyalists in her own government

Jason Kenney’s mark on the Alberta government remains in the caucus, cabinet and staffers that he brought into the movement
Jason Kenney
Jason Kenney Sam Martin/CBC
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Abpoli
Jason Kenney
Danielle Smith
Ucp
Ableg
Jeff Rath
Independence
Mitch Sylvestre
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