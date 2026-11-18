The line holds.In a letter obtained Wednesday night by the Western Standard, sixteen United Conservative Party constituency association (CA) presidents are holding firm under the threat of being removed from their duly elected positions by the provincial board.The sixteen include all fifteen of the original signatories who challenged provincial board president Rob Smith's demand that they sign a loyalty pledge that reads, in part, “I recognize, respect, and will abide by the majority decision” on Question 10 of the October 19 referendum.The party gave them a deadline of Friday, November 13, to return their signed pledges.That deadline was then extended to November 19.Fifteen publicly opposed the pledge.Now, they've gained another.To these presidents, this is not just a fight about Alberta independence.Several signatories were not exactly on the same side of the independence debate..UCP board candidate questions authority to remove constituency association presidents over referendum pledge.On Wednesday's episode of the Western Standard's The Pipeline, publisher Derek Fildebrandt and senior columnist Cory Morgan singled out Gord Tulk, one of the original fifteen, as having been a thorn in their sides when it came to their support for independence.This isn’t a bunch of disgruntled supporters of Alberta independence refusing to accept the referendum results.To these presidents, this is about precedent.It’s about whether or not the party higher-ups can arbitrarily (without the membership voting on a policy) decide what duly elected constituency presidents are permitted to say and threaten them if they refuse to comply.If the party executive is willing to take such drastic steps on independence, where will it stop?Will pledges of allegiance become commonplace every time the party takes an unpopular stand on a political issue?The original fifteen signatories are Chris Meade (Edmonton-Gold Bar), Gord Tulk (Red Deer-South), Mario Scarpelli (Edmonton-Decore), Mitch Caron (Central Peace-Notley), Mitch Sylvestre (Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul), Cindy Saunders (Calgary-Buffalo), Rita Reich (Lacombe-Ponoka), Darrell Komick (Calgary-Lougheed), Peter Nestrovich (Calgary-South East), Trudy Corbett (Banff-Kananaskis), Robert Punko (Highwood), Brian Smith (Calgary-Acadia), Robert Such (Calgary-Klein), Peter Andrusiak (Calgary-Currie), and Stephen Butt (Calgary-Varsity).They’ve added another: Christie Chlopan from Lethbridge-East.Wednesday’s reply is a direct response to a November 13 letter sent to all CA presidents by President Rob Smith.Rob Smith wrote that presidents who do not sign the party’s loyalty pledge “will not be eligible to remain as your CA Board’s chosen/elected president,” and that the provincial board “may choose to remove” a president under the bylaws..ANDRUS: UCP President threatens to remove constituency presidents who refuse referendum pledge.Citing free-speech protections in the UCP rulebook, the presidents dispute Rob Smith’s assertion that the provincial board has the authority to remove a president.The party has made the argument, based on “the written opinion of our UCP legal counsel,” that it has grounds to do so.The Western Standard has not yet seen that legal opinion.Neither, apparently, have the CA presidents the provincial board is threatening.Without that legal opinion, it is “just an opinion from a - presumably - compensated source.”The presidents argue that the membership voted Section 2.8 into the governance manual as a free-speech protection. They cite former United Conservative Party interim board vice-chair Len Thom, a retired lawyer who helped draft the party’s original Code of Conduct.The free-speech protections outlined in that section bar the party from disciplining board members for anything short of a Criminal Code offence.Thom wrote that the party executive “is trying to bypass its own constitution by issuing retroactive NDAs and ad hoc loyalty pledges that have no basis in the Bylaws.”"In law, you cannot cure a bad rule by ignoring the rulebook," Thom stated.Bingo.The defiant sixteen key on that concept."Adhering to the rule of law is a fundamental precept of conservatism," the letter states. "Without the respect for the rules we lose those freedoms."That's the point the party leadership seems determined to avoid.Apparently, spending years preaching grassroots democracy, individual liberty and respect for established rules gives this party executive the right to tell elected constituency presidents that they must sign a declaration of political conformity or lose their positions..Premier Danielle Smith has been defending the requirement on the grounds that constituency presidents are expected to represent the party's policies and principles.As reported by Postmedia's Rick Bell, Smith said:“This isn't about free speech or reducing free speech. Any member is allowed to think or say whatever they want. However, if they are in a spokesperson role for our party then the job is to make sure they're reflecting the policies and principles of our party.”Hold on a minute.Policies and principles of our party?Who decided that requiring constituency presidents to sign a declaration about the referendum was party policy?The membership hasn't voted on that.The people elected to represent the grassroots are being told to uphold a requirement imposed by the provincial board, without the grassroots having approved it.A referendum establishes the electorate's decision on a ballot question. It does not automatically establish a political party's internal policy, nor does it authorize a new condition of office for elected constituency presidents.This is the exact kind of top-down navel-gazing from the insiders’ club that has widened the rift between the premier and her base..Binding referendums and official independence position: Interesting policy resolutions proposed for UCP AGM.Conservatives are naturally freethinkers.We are defiant.Unity for the sake of unity isn't much of an argument.Leadership requires more than telling people to get in line.It requires vision.And vision means having principles you are prepared to defend, even when doing so is politically uncomfortable.That's missing here.The UCP membership is angry. Some are angry about the referendum. Others are angry about how the party has handled the aftermath. Still others, including some of these sixteen presidents, appear to be concerned primarily with the precedent being established.They're looking for leadership.Instead, they're being handed a legal opinion they haven't been permitted to examine and a deadline to sign a declaration they don't believe the provincial board has the authority to impose.Wonderful.As a result, the conversation inside the party has shifted.It's becoming a fight between a government suffering from a severe case of dome disease and a grassroots membership that doesn't particularly appreciate being muzzled.I understand that Premier Smith wants to move on after a divisive referendum campaign.The smart thing to do would have been to avoid inflaming an already volatile situation.Instead, the big brains up in Edmonton have apparently decided that the best way to fix a gas leak is with a Molotov cocktail.Now sixteen elected constituency presidents are standing together, despite their disagreements on the very issue that started this mess.That's a pretty remarkable development.And with the deadline arriving Thursday and the party's annual general meeting just over a week away, the leadership will soon have to decide whether it intends to follow through on its threats.Buckle up, buckaroos.It's going to be an interesting couple of weeks.May the defiant sixteen hold true.