ANDRUS: These days, Trudeau has more fun in Washington than in Ottawa

The western spirit is in the air, and the deal-making political aspects of the event are very much at play with Stampede breakfasts, barbecues, and social events littered with handshakes by politicians, journalists and activists alike.There have been Alberta Premier Danielle Smith sightings all over the city. Newly elected NDP leader Naheed Nenshi has been everywhere. Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's fundraising barbecue saw record attendance on Saturday, and followed that up with a surprise appearance at the famous Cowboys Music Festival to raucous cheers, Axe The Tax chants and a rendition of the national anthem (pre-Trudeau lyrics and all) from the predominantly young crowd. .One public figure has been conspicuously absent though — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.His team has tried to claim this is because of the NATO summit happening this week. But there would have been plenty of time to do both had he wanted to.Rather, Trudeau’s absence can be much more simply explained by his unpopularity in Calgary, which is well documented.Unfortunately for Trudeau, his unpopularity has now spread far beyond Calgary and Alberta. It’s now a national phenomenon. And ever since last month’s by-election loss in Toronto-St. Paul’s — a Liberal stronghold in the heart of “Fortress Toronto” — the vultures have been circling.In fact, at a Rolling Stones concert — in Vancouver, of all places — the mere mention of Trudeau elicited loud boos from the audience.Jagger seemed shocked by the reaction. It’s safe to assume that Mick hasn’t been following the polls.That being said, Trudeau’s job is now on the line any way you look at it.Shortly after the by-election, Trudeau’s loyal minister for Environment and Climate Change Canada — Minister Steven Guilbeault — was so worried about his boss’s job security that he made some important calls while sitting right next to a Toronto Star reporter at a train station.The revolt within the Liberal ranks has begun. Nine Liberal MPs wrote a letter last week calling for an emergency in-person caucus meeting to discuss the June 24 by-election loss, warning that it was a sign that Canadians are no longer listening to the Liberal Party. In Ottawa, it appears that panic has set in.So, yeah, perhaps not all that surprising that his team thought showing up in Calgary this time of year — where politicians and journalists are often “Stampeding” at the same event — wouldn't be a great idea.Trudeau seems unable to see the light, which makes the Liberals' electoral defeat all the more certain. But Trudeau’s outright refusal to stand down means that we must remain diligent in the meantime.As the pressure to cling onto power mounts, the likelihood of desperate, last-throw-of-the-dice policies grows. And you can bet those policies wouldn't be good for Alberta.For years, we’ve repeated the mantra “Keep Ottawa out of Alberta.” Having the prime minister be so unpopular he doesn’t even show up anymore isn’t quite what we had in mind.But hey, it works!