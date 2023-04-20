Milch Cow 1100 wide

A 1915 cartoon in the Grain Growers' Guide expressed a popular western concern that has its echoes today. In the article below, writer Charles d'Espeville challenges an assertion published in a recent edition of 'Alberta Views,' that Quebec sovereingtists are just interested in protecting their culture, while Alberta sovereigntists are all about money. Not so, he says: Quebec loves the money it receives from the rest of Canada, much of it from the West.

The federal Liberal government is about to renew Canada's deeply unfair equalization program for yet another five years. I’ll explain exactly what that means in a second, but first, some history from the last time this happened…

In 2018, the federal Liberal government took the unprecedented step of renewing the equalization formula for five years (2019-2024) without even discussing the issue with the provinces.

Not that I disagree with the overriding theme, we should get a few facts straight because they add important context.

Yes, Trudeau simply renewed the existing Transfer Payment theft in 2019. But the reason he did not change the formula is because Kenney and Harper (yes, the beloved Harper!) made the formula so onerous on Albertans when they last adjusted it (the the great betterment of Quebec), that even Trudeau of all people couldn't find a need to rape the province more via the Equalization theft.

So yeah, thank Kenney and Harper for the shaft we are getting now, it's THEIR formula, NOT Trudeau's!

Secondly, this has been going on since Alberta joined federation. People getting up in arms about it now is good, but it just goes to show the almost biblical lack of knowledge on how badly we have been screwed....by PC/CPC/Liberal/whoever is in power in Ottawa. And yes, Pee Pee will F^&K us hard just like the rest of them, 100% guaranteed!

You want a fair deal? Get the province out of the festering cesspool that is Canada.

