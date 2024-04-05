ANDRUS: Time for Trudeau to let Guilbeault go

“The politics surrounding the price on carbon have reached a fever pitch.”Those are the words of the embattled federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Steven Guilbeault, fervently defending the government's decision to increase this deeply unpopular tax, despite the political firestorm it has ignited.Here's the reality: The carbon tax is essentially a tax on everything. It affects every aspect of our economy, from agriculture to manufacturing, and its impact is felt at every level of the production cycle. This means higher costs for businesses, which inevitably trickle down to consumers like you!However, despite that fact, Guilbeault is claiming that “opponents never, ever talk about the Canada Carbon Rebates that return more money to eight out of 10 Canadians than they pay in pollution pricing.”Guilbeault may tout the Canada Carbon Rebates as a saving grace, insisting that they offset the direct costs for most households.But let's be clear: these rebates fail to account for all the indirect costs that are passed on through higher prices across the board.This is proven by findings in a recent report by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO.)The PBO is a neutral, non-partisan agent of Parliament that is "responsible for providing economic and financial analysis to Parliament for the purposes of raising the quality of parliamentary debate and promoting greater budget transparency and accountability."And according to the PBO report, most households will experience a net loss of income from the federal carbon tax, even after rebates. In fact, it shows that by 2030, a staggering 80% of households in Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will be worse off, as will 60% of households in Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador.So, on the one side, we have politicians who need you to vote for them to keep their jobs and are incentivized to emphasize the benefits and de-emphasize the costs of those policies, claiming that the benefits outweigh the costs.Meanwhile, on the other side, we have an independent agent of Parliament whose only job is to calculate what government policies actually cost, saying that the costs outweigh the benefits.Who do you think is more believable?What's worse, Guilbeault's radical agenda is exacerbating the affordability crisis gripping our nation. As the cost of living soars, pressure mounts on the Bank of Canada to maintain higher interest rates, further burdening hard-working Canadians.In the midst of this, it's imperative to separate fact from fiction. The carbon tax isn't a silver bullet for environmental or economic woes. Instead, it's contributing to a growing affordability crisis that threatens the financial well-being of Canadians nationwide.Guilbeault's relentless defence of the deeply unpopular carbon tax, coupled with his refusal to acknowledge its adverse effects on households and businesses, underscores the urgent need for change.Canadians cannot afford to continue down this path of economic hardship and environmental rhetoric.It's time for Trudeau to demonstrate true leadership by relieving Guilbeault of his duties and halting his radical climate agenda once and for all.