ANDRUS: Too much dead wood, too much government, too little care taken

For years, forestry experts have been warning of a looming wildfire disaster in Jasper National Park as a result of trees killed by beetle-infestation acting as tinder.And so it turns out, the rapid spread of the fire that led to the destruction of homes and businesses may have been preventable. Yet federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault is blaming climate change instead of taking responsibility for years of federal mismanagement.The July wildfire has triggered nearly $900 million in insurance claims, making it one of the costliest disasters in Canadian history.Unfortunately for Guilbeault, this wasn’t just a natural disaster — it was a preventable one.Guilbeault’s position contradicts numerous warnings about the potential for a major fire in Jasper.As early as 2017, both the town’s mayor Richard Ireland and local MP Gerald Soroka raised concerns: "The dead forest is not so much the tourism concern — it's a burned up town that can no longer service visitors," Ireland said. "Apart from the impact it will have on the people who live here, their livelihood, their health and safety and their property.... We can't be complacent. We need to take action to try and do everything we can to safeguard the community."A year later, researchers Ken Hodges and Emile Begin specifically warned that a massive fire was inevitable, with Begin describing it as “a matter of when, not if.” Hodges reflected in July that he was "frustrated” by the destruction and that “we tried to warn them that it was coming.”“We told them constantly.”If Guilbeault’s defense wasn’t flimsy enough, new revelations from a parliamentary committee investigating the causes of the disaster make it clear that Ottawa mishandled the response.Even when the fire broke out, federal officials turned down critical help.Testimony from firefighter Kristopher Liivam revealed that a convoy of 20 fire trucks was stopped at the entry to the park by Parks Canada officials three days after the fire started.The federal government went so far as to refuse to authorize joint command with the Alberta government, which had expanded its firefighting budget by more than 50% to a record $155.4 million for the 2024 wildfire season.Alberta Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis told the committee that he was “very concerned” about the fact that firefighters were turned away during a natural disaster, going on to say that if Alberta had joint command “our position would be that we wouldn’t be turning away anybody.”“That’s a question… you should probably ask the minister or the national park,” Ellis responded when committee member Dane Lloyd inquired about Alberta's lack of involvement in the unified command structure.Ellis was, of course, referring to Guilbeault, whose role as Environment and Climate Change Minister also includes overseeing the operations of the national park — catastrophic fire prevention being a major part of that portfolio.As Postmedia columnist Don Braid puts it, “The refusal to grant joint command was both bizarre and churlish.”Predictably, rather than owning up to these mistakes, Guilbeault has blamed climate change for the disaster. Politically, as Braid (again) aptly points out, “A big ugly fire in Alberta is a great boost for [Guilbeault’s] climate agenda.”Sure enough, when Guilbeault testified, he defended his department's response, stating “There was no stopping this fire, and no forest was going to escape its path.”To the big brains in Ottawa, climate change is the culprit.Albertans aren’t buying it, however. Dead trees from years of pine-beetle infestation were left standing, creating dangerous conditions that could have been addressed. Despite this, Guilbeault is insisting that Jasper was one of Canada’s most “fire-prepared” communities before the 32,000 hectare inferno was sparked in late July.Shockingly, he even tried to pin the blame on the Conservative Party of Canada, which hasn’t been in power since 2015.“I find it incredibly ironic that your party... would be asking these questions when you oppose both measures to fight climate change and measures to adapt to climate change.”Guilbeault and his team ignored repeated warnings about the risks of catastrophic fire, yet they are now using climate change as a convenient excuse to cover up their mismanagement. If Jasper was, in fact, one of the most “fire-prepared” communities in the country that means all across Canada, the risk of catastrophic fire is greater than we ever thought. Guilbeault has made it clear that his policies and failures to act are more about political gains than protecting people’s lives and homes. The fact that this government would use the devastation in Jasper to double down on their expensive and unpopular climate agenda is further proof that he is not fit to lead.Jasper's tragedy wasn't inevitable. It was a result of federal mismanagement, negligence, and refusal to take action when it was most needed.Steven Guilbeault has shown time and again that he's unfit to serve as Environment Minister. The voices calling for his removal are now growing louder because his inability to lead is endangering more than just our environment — t's endangering our communities.