Opinion

ANDRUS: UCP President threatens to remove constituency presidents who refuse referendum pledge

Premier Danielle Smith and UCP President Rob Smith (right) on stage at the 2025 UCP AGM.
Premier Danielle Smith and UCP President Rob Smith (right) on stage at the 2025 UCP AGM.Rob Smith: Facebook
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ucp
United Conservative Party
Abpol
Alberta Independence
Rob Smith
Alberta referendum 2026
UCP constituency associations