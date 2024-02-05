Opinion

ANDRUS: With Notley's departure, the NDP's carnival is over

As Alberta premier, Rachel Notley was closely aligned with Prime Minister Trudeau on energy policy — and in early January Albertans nearly ran out of power as a result
As Alberta premier, Rachel Notley was closely aligned with Prime Minister Trudeau on energy policy — and in early January Albertans nearly ran out of power as a resultWestern Standard files
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Rachel Notley

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news