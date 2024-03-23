ARMSTRONG: How the diversity myth is eating up the Canadian literary scene

Canada's senior literary award, the Scotiabank Giller Prize, is actively promoting diversity. Writer Bob Armstrong here delves into the persisting affirmative action measures in the Canadian literary landscape. Despite evidence suggesting moderate over-representation of women and BIPOC writers, the article questions the necessity and fairness of such measures, emphasizing concerns about their impact on literary quality and the perpetuation of racial and gender-based categorization in the publishing industry. Courtesy CBC, via Youtube