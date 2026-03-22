Opinion

AUBUT: A path forward - Canada’s ‘postnational’ experiment is failing

From Justin Trudeau’s identity vacuum to pandemic overreach, how Canada lost its cultural core and why restoring fairness and the rule of law is the only way back.
Winter
WinterImage courtey of Aubut
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Opinion
Opinion Column
postnational
nation state

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news