Opinion

AUBUT: CUSMA won’t be won with feelings — Canada needs tough negotiators, not moral posturing

As Donald Trump prepares for another high-stakes trade fight, Canada risks entering negotiations armed with emotions instead of leverage.
Mark Carney and Donald Trump.
Mark Carney and Donald Trump. Screenshot
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