Opinion

AUBUT: Killing the golden goose — the slow hollowing out of Canada’s towns, companies, and future

As capital flees and industries shrink, federal government decisions are making Canada less competitive where it matters most.
Killing the golden goose
Killing the golden gooseImage courtesy of AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Federal Government
Investment
Mark Carney
Industries
Opinion
Opinion Column
investment leaving Canada

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news