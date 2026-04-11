AUBUT: ‘Liberal,’ ‘Conservative,’ ‘NDP’ — three labels that no longer mean anything

Alan Aubut is a retired geologist, based in Nipigon.Politics in Canada has become a theatre of appearances. Parties wear names that suggest one thing while practicing another. The Liberal Party still wraps itself in the language of freedom, dignity, responsibility, and the rule of law. The Conservative Party still speaks as though it stands for restraint, continuity, prudence, and smaller government. The New Democratic Party (NDP) still tries to present itself as the voice of the average person. Yet when these labels are tested against conduct, what emerges is not a clean contest between opposing principles, but a set of rival machines operating inside the same broad government system, each asking the public to judge by appearance rather than by result.That matters because appearance used to matter in politics. It still should. In ethics, the question is not only whether a person is ethical, but whether he appears to be ethical. Public trust depends on that distinction. A party does not have to be convicted in court before the public is justified in asking whether its conduct matches its self-description. An odd pattern in the numbers does not have to prove a crime before it becomes a legitimate reason for suspicion. Appearance is not proof, but it is often the first sign that something deserves scrutiny.Start with the Liberals. Historically, the Liberal tradition in Canada came out of the Clear Grits in Ontario and the Rouges in Quebec. It presented itself as reform-minded, aware of rights, and more open to liberty, trade, and individual initiative than old Toryism. Over time, however, the Liberal Party of Canada became the classic broad coalition party, less a vessel for first principles than a machine for assembling coalitions across region, language, and class. It still speaks in noble language. Its own constitution says the dignity of the person and liberty under the rule of law stand at the heart of a democratic society. That is what it says. The problem is what it does.No serious observer can pretend the modern Liberal Party has honoured that language consistently. The SNC-Lavalin affair alone was enough to destroy any automatic assumption that Liberal professions of respect for institutions and the rule of law should simply be taken at face value. The federal Ethics Commissioner found that Justin Trudeau broke the Conflict of Interest Act by trying to influence a decision on whether the case would go ahead. Nor is it the only episode to leave the public asking whether Liberal talk about law and ethics is a sincere conviction or merely branding. The point is not that every suspicion has been proven in court. The point is that the party’s conduct has repeatedly given reasonable people grounds to doubt that its public language and private behaviour still align..Even where the law has not been directly engaged, the appearance problem remains. Section 119 of the Criminal Code makes it a serious criminal offence to corruptly offer money, office, employment, or something else of value to a member of Parliament or a provincial legislature. That matters because politics is full of offers, denials, whispers, and arrangements that may never reach the standard of proof required in a courtroom, yet still leave the public with a justified sense that lines are being blurred. A healthy political culture used to understand that appearances alone could damage trust. Today, too often, the absence of a charge is treated as though it were proof of innocence. It is nothing of the sort. It is only the absence of a charge.The Conservatives are different, but not as different as their name suggests. Historically, Canadian conservatism was never just the politics of low taxes and a weak state. It was rooted in the old Tory concern for order, continuity, Parliament, the Crown, and the preservation of institutions. Later, it developed a Red Tory wing comfortable with using the state for national cohesion and public goods. The present Conservative Party of Canada is not even a pure heir to that older tradition. It is the product of the 2003 merger between the old Progressive Conservatives and the Canadian Alliance. In other words, it is a hybrid, part Tory, part market liberal, part Western populist, and part manager of the bureaucracy. It still talks more seriously than the Liberals about fiscal prudence, property, federalism, and limits on government. But in practice, it too has shown itself more willing to administer the existing state than to reverse its deeper direction.That is why so many voters now look at the Liberals and Conservatives and see less a contest between different destinations than a contest over pace. One moves faster. The other moves more slowly. One pushes centralization and managerial activism more openly. The other prefers caution, trimming, and gentler language. But both have lived for decades inside the same broad political order. That is why the names themselves have become misleading. “Liberal” no longer means what a student of Locke would expect it to mean. “Conservative” no longer means what a voter seeking real restraint or rollback might hope it means. In Canadian practice, both labels often describe style and tempo more than first principles.The NDP deserves mention here as well because it has its own appearance problem. For years, it has tried to present itself as the party of the average person. Yet its recent national convention displayed a different instinct altogether. The process was wrapped in the language of equity-seeking groups and identity-conscious rules. That in itself is bias dressed up as fairness. The very act of singling out some groups for special procedural treatment is discrimination, however politely framed. Then, after all the signalling, the party still ended by choosing another white male from the same activist class it claims to oppose. The issue is not that he is white or male. The issue is that the moral performance was just that, a performance. The branding says labour. The culture says virtue. The result says elite ideology dressed up as concern for the common worker..All three parties, therefore, suffer from a common disease. Each claims a public identity that no longer matches its actual behaviour. The Liberals still invoke freedom while growing ever more comfortable with central management, redistribution, and moral language used to pressure people. The Conservatives still invoke restraint while too often acting as custodians of the same expanding state they claim to oppose. The NDP still invokes the working man while increasingly speaking the language of activist sorting, symbolic preference, and ideological theatre. Different costumes. Same stage..This is where appearances begin to matter. The donor numbers create an appearance problem. As shown in the chart, when the 2023 donation data are grouped by unique donor and compared across parties, the Liberal Party stands out sharply. Its average donation per donor is roughly 65.8% above the average of the other five federal parties in the comparison. The Conservatives are above the pack, but not remotely in the same way. The Liberals are the clear outlier. That appearance alone is enough to raise serious questions about access, influence, and trust.That same analysis also reveals something else. The active donor base of each party is far smaller than the total vote each party receives. In other words, most voters are not formal party members at all. They are not locked into permanent tribes. They are looser, less committed, and more available to movement than party insiders would like to admit. That fact matters because it means party branding still has immense power. A voter does not have to be a Liberal member to be swayed by the Liberal name. He does not have to be a Conservative member to be soothed by the Conservative label. That is exactly why appearance matters so much. These names are still doing work even after they have ceased to describe reality with much precision.The real issue, then, is not whether parties can still quote their constitutions or point to noble language in their policy books. The issue is whether the public should continue accepting labels that now function more as cover than as description. In politics, as in ethics, appearance cannot be dismissed simply because proof is incomplete. When a party repeatedly behaves in ways that contradict its self-description, trust should fall. When a party’s donor profile throws off a major red flag, suspicion should rise. When a party’s rhetoric and conduct diverge long enough, the public is entitled to stop taking its name seriously..That is where Canada now stands. We have parties whose names suggest liberty, restraint, or concern for the common man, while their conduct increasingly points elsewhere. We have a political class that still expects the public to react to branding as though branding were substance. And we have too many citizens still prepared to judge parties by what they call themselves rather than by what they actually do.Appearances used to matter because shame still mattered. A party that looked compromised, arrogant, hypocritical, or ethically suspect paid a price. That line needs to be restored. If the names no longer fit, the public should say so. If the conduct no longer matches the branding, the public should say so. And if the appearance of legality, ethics, or democratic principle is being used to conceal something quite different, then the public should stop pretending that the gap does not matter.The names remain. The reality has changed. That is the problem. And until Canadians are willing to judge these parties not by their labels but by their conduct, appearance will keep winning over truth.Alan Aubut is a retired geologist, based in Nipigon.