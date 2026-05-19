Opinion

AUBUT: Proportional representation is a fantasy built on bad math

Why Canada’s 343 local elections matter more than national vote totals — and why first-past-the-post critics keep ignoring the data.
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First Past The Post
Elections
Federal Elections
Opinion
Proportional Representation
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