Opinion

AUBUT: Trudeau, Freeland, and Carney turned credentials, identity, and symbolism into substitutes for governing competence

The death of merit and how Canada lost its compass.
Mark Carney and Justin Trudeau
Mark Carney and Justin TrudeauWS Illustration
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Chrystia Freeland
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Meritocracy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news