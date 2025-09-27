AUBUT: Trust betrayed, duty denied

At the heart of any free society is a fragile compact: those entrusted with authority must exercise it with duty to the people they serve. Without trust, duty becomes hollow. Without duty, law degenerates into coercion. Civilization depends on the alignment of law, ethics, and morality. When politicians exempt themselves from that alignment, citizens are left with rules that punish the weak while shielding the powerful. That is not justice. It is betrayal.Canada today suffers from exactly that betrayal. Politicians at every level — municipal, provincial, and federal — appear accountable but in practice live with impunity. Citizens are bound by codes of conduct, contracts, and professional standards that demand honesty, diligence, and fairness under penalty of losing careers and reputations. Professionals like doctors, engineers, and geoscientists face suspension or loss of licence if they act dishonourably. Politicians, whose decisions affect millions, face almost no such risk. Their "codes of conduct" are little more than window dressing, enforced by commissioners who answer to the same councils or legislatures they are supposed to police.This double standard leaves politicians insulated from consequences that would end the career of any ordinary professional. Cabinet ministers preside over billions of dollars disappearing without explanation. Mayors and councillors hold in-camera meetings to appoint their allies. Integrity commissioners submit reports to the very bodies they are supposed to scrutinize. In every case, accountability is treated as optional.I experienced this firsthand in Nipigon, where the council imposed a Municipal Accommodation Tax that conscripts small businesses into unpaid government service. By-law 1940 forces accommodation providers to calculate, collect, remit, and account for a tax under threat of penalty, with no compensation. When I challenged this in court, I argued that to compel labour without fair pay is no different in principle than indentured servitude. The judge dismissed that claim because the Municipal Act was silent on compensation. But silence cuts both ways: nothing in the law prohibited fair compensation either. The court preferred to interpret absence as denial. In so doing, it sanctioned coercion not on the basis of justice, but on the basis of omission..This is where law without ethics becomes indistinguishable from tyranny. Frédéric Bastiat warned of "legal plunder," when the law is twisted into an instrument of theft rather than protection. Friedrich Hayek warned in The Road to Serfdom that once government uses law to direct labour and resources without consent, freedom begins to erode. Both men understood that when law departs from morality, freedom collapses. That is the path Canada is on.The injustice is magnified by the imbalance of risk. As a professional geoscientist, I lived under a code of conduct that held me personally accountable for honesty and integrity. A breach could cost me my licence and livelihood. The same is true for doctors, lawyers, engineers, and countless other professions. Citizens live with real penalties for real misconduct. Mayors and councillors make appointments behind closed doors. Conflict of Interest Acts are so narrow that they institutionalize conflicts instead of preventing them. Integrity commissioners submit reports to the very councils they are supposed to police. There is no independent enforcement, no binding penalty, no real accountability.This is not merely a technical flaw. It is a moral one. Trust is not optional in public service. It is the bedrock upon which authority must stand. When politicians violate that trust, when they refuse to uphold their duty to the people, they attack the very legitimacy of law. Citizens see one set of rules for themselves and another for those in power. That is how respect for institutions dies. And without respect, compliance becomes fear-based rather than voluntary. The law ceases to be law and becomes only rule by force..Critics sometimes respond that “we all pay taxes,” as though the burden of taxation justifies any burden imposed by government. But that misses the point. Paying taxes is not the same as being conscripted into unpaid service. There is a profound moral difference between parting with money and surrendering labour. One is a transaction while the other is servitude. That distinction was invisible to the court in my case, which lumped my claim into the same category as objecting to income tax. But it is precisely that blindness — treating fairness as irrelevant — that demonstrates how far law has drifted from its ethical foundation.The problem extends beyond taxation. Across the country, we see law weaponized as a tool of political punishment. Consider the ongoing prosecution of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, leaders of the 2022 Ottawa protests. Charged with mischief, their trial has dragged on for more than a year, reportedly the longest in Canadian history for such an offence. Even before a verdict, they have endured the punishment of process: restrictions, stress, and endless expense. The Ontario government pours taxpayer money into prosecuting them, while citizens watch the spectacle of state power deployed against dissenters. This is lawfare: punishment by procedure. The message is clear — resist, and the state will grind you down.When combined with the lack of accountability for politicians themselves, the picture is grim. Lawfare punishes the weak, while immunity shields the strong. Together, they create a two-tiered system where justice is no longer blind but rigged. It is not conspiracy. It is systemic design. Politicians have built rules that protect themselves and punish others, all while cloaking the imbalance in the language of law.Why do people accept this? Fear, resignation, and habit. Most citizens comply because penalties are harsh, and resistance feels futile. Judges defer to statutes rather than principles. Media outlets, many subsidized by the governments they are supposed to scrutinize, distract the public with trivialities while burying scandals. A culture of resignation takes hold: unfairness becomes normal, and dissenters are dismissed as cranks. Yet history shows that civilizations cannot survive when law is stripped of morality. Rome fell when corruption rotted its institutions. Democracies collapse when citizens lose faith that the law serves them. Canada is not immune..The remedy is not more laws. We already have enough statutes, codes, and regulations to drown in. The remedy is a restoration of trust and duty. Politicians must be held to at least the same ethical standards as professionals. If a geoscientist can lose his licence for dishonesty, why should a minister keep her office after losing billions of public dollars? If a doctor can be barred from practice for misconduct, why should a mayor remain in office after violating fiduciary duty? The imbalance must end. Trust without accountability is not trust at all. It is fraud. Duty without consequence is not duty. It is theatre.The law must be more than a mask for power. It must embody justice, fairness, and morality. Bastiat, Hayek, and others warned what happens when law becomes detached from ethics: liberty dies, and coercion fills the void. My case in Nipigon may be small in scale, but it is a symptom of a much larger disease. When small businesses are conscripted into unpaid service, when citizens are punished for resisting, and when politicians live above the rules they impose, the law ceases to protect. It becomes plunder.Civilizations live or die on the strength of their laws. But laws must be rooted in trust and duty, not just power. If Canada continues down the path of legal plunder and political impunity, if our leaders continue to betray trust and deny duty, the outcome is certain. The people will cease to respect the law, and the law will cease to deserve respect. That is the road to serfdom. That is the betrayal we face.So, what can we do? We cannot turn away when others fight for fairness. Each of us must begin by living with honour ourselves. If we are not willing to hold ourselves accountable, how can we expect to elect honourable people? I believe in doing the right thing, fearlessly. When Americans like Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., and, most recently, Charlie Kirk, spoke out against injustice and sought peaceful conversation, they were murdered for their courage. Their sacrifice should remind us that doing the right thing carries risk, but doing nothing is also a risk to our identity. Canada used to mean courage, honesty, and fairness. We need to reclaim that. Speak up. Look for candidates who believe in honour and duty, not self-interest, and only vote for them. Join in community action. Talk to neighbours, and even to strangers. 