Opinion

AUBUT: Two courts said Trudeau broke the law — will the Supreme Court let him get away with it?

The Freedom Convoy may be gone, but the precedent set by the Emergencies Act invocation threatens every Canadian's right to protest.
Emergencies Act
Emergencies ActImage courtesy of Danielle Smith/Twitter
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Justin Trudeau
Emergencies Act
Freedom Convoy
Opinion
Opinion Column

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