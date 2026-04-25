Opinion

AUBUT: Why Canada’s ‘first-past-the-post’ system still works better than you think

Electoral reform promises fairness, but often shifts power away from voters and into party backrooms.
Canadian political parties on a weigh scale
Canadian political parties on a weigh scaleImage courtesy of AI
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Canada
Elections Canada
Electoral Reform
Opinion
Opinion Column
Canadian elections

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