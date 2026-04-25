AUBUT: Why Canada’s ‘first-past-the-post’ system still works better than you think

Alan Aubut is a retired geologist, based in Nipigon.First-past-the-post worked in Canada for so long because it matched the country we had. It was simple. Each riding chose one member of Parliament. The candidate with the most votes won. Voters knew who represented them. They knew who to blame. They knew who to throw out. Elections Canada still describes the federal system in exactly those terms: Canadians vote for a local member, and the candidate with the most votes in the riding is elected.That system did not promise perfection. It never did. It could produce lopsided seat counts. It could leave some voters disappointed. It could reward parties whose support was spread efficiently across ridings and punish parties whose support was spread thinly. For more than a century, Canadians lived with those trade-offs because the basic deal was clear: local voters chose a local representative, and broad national parties had to prove they could win actual constituencies, not just stack up abstract support on paper. That is one reason first-past-the-post helped produce broad brokerage parties in the first place. It pushed parties to build coalitions that could win in many ridings, not just excite narrow factions.That is also why the modern case against first-past-the-post so often rests on appearance. Proportional systems are sold as fairer because they appear more mathematical. They appear more inclusive. They appear to make every vote “count.” At first glance, that sounds democratic. Scratch a little deeper, and the picture changes. Democracy is not only about turning votes into seat shares by national math. It is also about who chooses the representative, who holds him to account, and who gains power after the votes are cast. Under first-past-the-post, the voter in a riding chooses the member. Under many forms of proportional representation, especially list-based systems, much more power shifts to party organizations, party rankings, and post-election bargaining. The voter may feel more represented in the abstract while becoming less powerful in practice.That is the part reform advocates often prefer to blur. They talk about “every vote counting” as though the phrase settles the matter. It does not. Every vote already counts under first-past-the-post. The question is what it counts toward. Under our current system, it counts toward choosing a local winner. Under proportional systems, it often counts toward building a party's total that is later translated into seats through a formula. Those are not the same thing. One is a direct local choice. The other is party allocation. If the public is voting for a person, first-past-the-post keeps the link clean. If the public is mainly voting for a party brand, proportional systems make more sense. But Canada’s Parliament is made up of members who are supposed to represent actual constituencies, not just serve as seat fillers for party headquarters..That is why the push for reform was never just about democracy. It was also about power. The idea of electoral reform did not suddenly appear in the last decade. The Law Commission of Canada was already arguing for change in 2004. So the idea was there. What changed later was not the existence of the argument, but its political urgency. The issue became much louder when the existing rules stopped producing the outcomes some parties and activists wanted. That is when a long-standing academic debate became a moral cause.The clearest example came in 2015. The Liberal platform promised that 2015 would be the last federal election held under first-past-the-post. That was the party’s own platform. The pledge was useful because it let the Liberals wrap themselves in the language of democratic renewal while presenting the existing system as tired and unfair. But once in office, and once reform threatened to produce risks of its own, the promise was abandoned. That episode told Canadians something important. The demand for reform was not a sacred principle. It was a political tool. It was useful while it served power. It was dropped when it no longer did.That is the broader pattern. When parties win under first-past-the-post, they speak the language of mandate, stability, and clear accountability. When they lose under first-past-the-post, they start talking about fairness, distortions, and democratic renewal. The rules themselves have not changed. The only thing that changed is who benefited from them. That does not mean every reform advocate is cynical. Some are sincere. But sincerity does not erase incentives. And the incentive here is obvious. A party or faction that cannot win enough ridings under the existing rules has every reason to ask for a system that gives it more influence after the fact.That is where the phrase “vote splitting” fits in. In Canada, it is less a neutral description than a pressure tactic. It tells voters not to choose the candidate they actually want, but the least objectionable candidate who has the best chance of blocking someone else. It is sold as realism, but it is really an attempt to herd voters back into larger party corrals. It also assumes that votes somehow belong to one of the major parties by default. They do not. In a genuine multi-party system, a vote cast for one party is not stolen from another party. It is cast where the voter chose to place it. “Vote splitting” is often just the complaint of people who resent the fact that other citizens refused to fall in line..The defenders of proportional representation usually answer by pointing to vote-seat fairness. That is a real point, but it is not the only point. A system can be more proportional while being less direct. It can be more mathematically tidy while giving party insiders more control over who actually enters the legislature. It can give small parties more bargaining power than their raw public support would suggest. Scotland gave a good example. In 2021, the Scottish Greens entered a cooperation agreement with the minority SNP government and secured the nomination of two Green ministers. That may be entirely lawful, and it may even be stable for a time, but it shows the trade-off clearly. A small party can gain influence far beyond its seat count once the real politics moves from the ballot box to post-election negotiation. That is not obviously more democratic. It is simply a different kind of politics, one that often favours insiders, bargaining, and party management over direct local choice.First-past-the-post, by contrast, keeps the central democratic act in the open. The public votes. The riding decides. The winner is known. The loser is known. Accountability is local and visible. That simplicity tells the voter plainly what he is doing. It also forces parties to spread their case broadly enough to win actual ridings rather than rely on after-market bargaining to convert narrow support into legislative influence. That is one reason the system held legitimacy for so long. It fit a country that still believed representation should mean more than party math.None of this means first-past-the-post is above criticism. It is not. It can exaggerate majorities. It can punish movements whose support is scattered. It can produce governments with less than half the popular vote. But those weaknesses have to be weighed against its strengths, not against a fantasy. The alternative is not some neutral machine that magically delivers pure democracy, rule by the mob. In its rawest form, democracy means majority rule. That may sound noble, until the majority is driven by fear, anger, envy, or fashion. The American founders understood that danger and built checks into their Constitution to reduce the risk of tyranny by the majority. The French Revolution showed what can happen when that danger is ignored.That is why proportional systems should not be sold as though they are automatically more democratic, and therefore better. They are simply a different set of trade-offs, often hidden behind nicer language. More proportional can mean less direct. More inclusive can mean more mediated. More representation can mean more power for parties, lists, and post-election deals. Democracy is not a gift from God. It is a tool, and like any tool, it can be used well or badly. The real question is not which system sounds nicer. It is the one that leaves power closest to the voter and makes it easiest to see who is responsible when things go wrong..That brings us back to appearance. Electoral reform in Canada was often sold as though it were clearly more democratic, more modern, and more fair. But what looked fair at a distance often amounted to a shift in where power would sit. Less with the local voter. More with party structures. Less with a clear local winner. More with negotiated outcomes after the election. Less with the public choosing a representative. More with parties deciding how support gets turned into seats. Once again, the appearance was cleaner than the reality.That is why the real question is not whether first-past-the-post is flawless. It is whether the alternatives are being sold honestly. Too often they are not. Too often, the language of democratic reform is used to hide a simpler motive: power for those who could not get enough of it under the old rules. The public is told it is being offered more democracy when, in fact, it is often being offered more party control, more bargaining, and more distance between voter and representative.Canada does not need prettier language about democracy. It needs honesty about trade-offs. First-past-the-post worked for so long because it made one thing clear: the voter in a riding chose the member for that riding. Reform movements gained force not because the principle suddenly became unjust, but because the political class saw advantage in dressing its frustrations up as democratic virtue. That is the appearance. The reality is power.Alan Aubut is a retired geologist, based in Nipigon.