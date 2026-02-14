Opinion

BAKLINSKI: ‘Jonestown Canada’ — did MAiD turn Canada into a suicide cult?

From “death with dignity” to doctor-administered lethal injections, how Canada’s assisted suicide regime is reshaping medical ethics, patient rights, and the meaning of care.
MAiD
MAiDPhoto Credit: ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Maid
Medical Assistance In Dying
Opinion
Opinion Column
jonestown

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news