Opinion

BAKLINSKI: We’re a peaceful pro-life organization — The Canadian Anti-Hate Network targeted us

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network’s ties to the scandal-plagued Southern Poverty Law Center raise urgent questions about taxpayer funding, political bias, and attacks on Canada’s pro-life movement.
National March for Life on Parliament Hill, May 9, 2013
National March for Life on Parliament Hill, May 9, 2013Image courtesy of CLC
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