Opinion

BARAZZUTTI: The pushback against the ‘Great Awokening’ on university campuses

Inside the growing academic movement pushing back against the campus culture of wokeism.
Diversity of thought on university campuses.
Diversity of thought on university campuses.Image courtesy of ChatGPT
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Universities
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Wokeism
Opinion
Opinion Column
people tired of wokeism
diversity equity inclusion
The Centre for Heterodox Social Sciences
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