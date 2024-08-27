Opinion

BARBER: A Kamala Harris presidency would not be good for Canada

Democratic Party presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Poorly informed economic policies would not work in the US, and would scorch Canada.
Democratic Party presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Poorly informed economic policies would not work in the US, and would scorch Canada.Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Joe Biden drops out of presidential race
Vice President Kamala Harris
destructive effects of minimum wage hikes

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news