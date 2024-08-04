Opinion

BARBER: All set to fail, Trudeau's sting schmooze with Donald Trump

Francois-Philippe Champagne... not the right guy to deal with a second-term Donald Trump.
Francois-Philippe Champagne... not the right guy to deal with a second-term Donald Trump. Courtesy Carlos Osorio/Wikimedia Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Mary Ng
Team Canada
Francois-Philippe Champagne
Second Trump presidency

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news