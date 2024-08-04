BARBER: All set to fail, Trudeau's sting schmooze with Donald Trump

Part Three of a three part series on Canada and the possibility of a second Trump presidency. The first two parts appeared on July 24th, and August 1st.Dr. A.W. Barber is the former Director of Asian Studies at the University of Calgary. He is internationally active and has wide-ranging interests. The US senate presently has 52 Democratic members and 48 Republican members out of 100 seats possible. A slim majority for the Democrats. The lower House of Representatives with a possibility of 435 seats (six non-voting) has 220 Republicans a slight majority therefore for the Democrats, who hold 212 seats. Large numbers of average Americans believe they are worse off under Biden. Multiple surveys consistently show that 70% or more of Americans think the country is headed in the wrong direction. Such sentiments playing out over the duration of Biden’s presidency, have people speculating that not only will Trump win the presidency in 2024, but that he will lead both houses of congress to a Republican majority. If this scenario plays out, Trump will certainly be able to remake America as he wants now and for years after his term ends.Here in Canada, Mr. Trudeau has assembled “Team Canada” in the hope of being able to face new challenges from a second Trump presidency. This effort is implemented through working diplomatic channels with Trump administrators and developing contingency plans. In short, this is a large-scale effort to schmooze the important Americans.ALSO WATCH Nigel Hannaford and Brian Lee Crowley, 'Trump and Trade, take a valium'The Canadian team is headed by Finance Minister Champagne and International Trade Minister Ng. They will be working with the Canadian Ambassador to the US, Kirsten Hillman, various premiers and representatives from industry, labor unions, civic groups, etc. As noted by the RCI (Jan 23, ‘24), the current Team Canada plan is similar to the 2016 approach. We all remember how well that went.Minister Champagne is a very accomplished member of the parliament who had a successful career before government service and who has been deeply involved in multinational trade agreements. As minister of innovation, he hailed anti-oil positions. As a strong supporter of globalization, he worked to attract investors to Canada. He supported Trump's peace initiative between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Minister Mary Ng had a career in public service before her election to office. She has responsibilities for Trudeau’s foreign policy, has promoted multinational trade agreements like the Canadian-European Union comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA.) She also praised the USMCA/ CUSM agreement.Indeed, both individuals leading Team Canada are accomplished and have extensive experience. However, both are committed to globalization and seemingly anti-oil positions based on their records and government positions. These are the type of government officials that one would expect PM Trudeau to appoint to head Team Canada because they have supported his basic positions. But, the putative President Trump is anti-globalist and pro-oil. One could ask just how far are these leaders going to be willing to negotiate for a bilaterial arrangement or how strongly will they promote Canadian oil? As leaders of Team Canada, they will be setting the tone for working with the Americans.Unlike the famous movie “The Sting”, The Schmooze has less chance of significant accomplishments. Mr. Trump is one of a few people who can claim to have changed the NYC skyline, run several very successful businesses and had a long-running popular TV show.He is a very wealthy man and has been publicly active for years. Further, his father was also a successful businessman. The former president has seen all sorts of people, great and small, try the schmooze his entire life. He is not so easy to fall for Canadian charm.If both houses of the US government are controlled by Republicans, members will be echoing the President’s positions in their undertakings of the people’s business. Whether they personally agree or not, they will generally form ranks because the legacy of the second Trump term will have lasting benefits for Republicans. The turmoil of Pres. Trump’s first term will be abated because in making appointments to his cabinet and heads of different offices, he has experience, he has worked to remake the Republican party ensuring cooperation and is no longer an outsider. This does not mean that Team Canada will not have any success. Just that success will be limited. When the only card you can play is The Schmooze, then you play it.You knpw who would make a better Team Canada... Canada's premiers. That would be a team that included individuals who can think out of the box. A few have long standing government experience, are representatives of different sectors of business and society, but who are not committed to the globalists' agenda and have a more inclusive understanding about energy and the transition to viable alternatives.Send them. They could also be more successful than a Team Canada that looks like a repeat of the frantic situational negotiations of 2016.