Forbidden City

Entrance to one of the 600-year-old halls in the Forbidden City, Beijing. The names bespeak the ancient confidence of the emperors: The Hall of Central Extremity, The Hall of Central Harmony, and somewhat immodestly, The Hall of Overwhelming Glory…. And then the door through which prospective concubines entered: "The Gate of Prolonged Ecstasy." Above one of the thrones, hangs this inscription: "The way of Heaven is profound and mysterious and the way of man is difficult. Only if we make a precise and unified plan and follow the doctrine of the mean, can we govern the country well." As writer Tony Barber observes, not much has changed over the centuries.

 Nigel Hannaford

The People's Republic of China is consistently in the Canadian media. Many reports are alarming and hot button topics include China’s influence in national and local Canadian politics, Taiwan, the South China Sea, pollution, and more.

Other reports seem more positive including China’s alternative energy push, the expansion of EV manufacturing, and China’s foreign aid.

Tags

Recommended for you

