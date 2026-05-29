Opinion

BARBER: Canada’s free speech crisis is no accident

From Bill C-9 to Bill C-22, Ottawa is importing the EU’s most troubling instincts — policing words, weakening privacy, and expanding state power.
Free Speech
Free SpeechImage courtesy of Ryan McMIllan
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