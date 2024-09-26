Opinion

BARBER: Canada’s immigration, a problem now and a nightmare soon

With the arrival of AI and robotics, whose interests are served by a nation of low-skilled, low-earning people?
Prime Minister Trudeau makes a surprise appearance at a Citizenship Ceremony. Writer Tony Barber wonders whether anybody in government understands the implications of welcoming so many people, many under-qualified, into Canada
Prime Minister Trudeau makes a surprise appearance at a Citizenship Ceremony. Writer Tony Barber wonders whether anybody in government understands the implications of welcoming so many people, many under-qualified, into CanadaYouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Immigration

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news