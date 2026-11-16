Opinion

BARBER: Carney is backing the weakest horse in Europe’s decline

The EU economy is stalling while the US pulls ahead, yet the prime minister is wagering Canada’s future on the weaker contender.
Mark Carney bets on Europe as its economic rivals pull ahead.
Mark Carney bets on Europe as its economic rivals pull ahead.Image courtesy of AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Economy
Us
Europe
Opinion
Opinion Column
Canada Europe
EU Associate Membership