BARBER: Carney is backing the weakest horse in Europe’s decline

Here are some important hard facts from the World Bank that need to be considered when viewing Prime Minister Mark Carney’s obsession with Europe. The EU economy versus the US economy breaks down as follows: In nominal GDP, the US stands at $26.47 trillion compared with $17.43 trillion for the EU. In nominal GDP per capita, the US figure is $79,069, while the EU’s is $38,895. Adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP), per capita GDP is $79,069 in the US and $57,929 in the EU.The IMF projects that the US nominal GDP will be 1.41 times larger than the EU GDP. It is also projected that the US will have an annual growth rate of 2% in the coming years, and the EU will be below 2% (Statistics Times, August 17, 2026). No EU corporation is capitalized over €100 billion that started from scratch in the past 50 years. The US, on the other hand, created six corporations valued at over €1 trillion. The US has unicorns (aka arriviste) worth at least $10 billion, and collectively about $30 trillion — more than 70 times as much as the EU unicorns combined (McAfee, Andrew. “A Visualization of Europe’s Non-Bubbly Economy,” The Geek Way. December 3, 2024). Although the EU outperformed the US between 2006 and 2008, its performance trended downward over the following years. Steady growth returned, equalling its previous peak around 2024. The US has seen steady growth throughout this same period until 2020, when a noticeable sharp increase in growth began. The projected gap between the US and EU economies is $9.4 trillion in the US’s favour (Cohen, Gabriel. “Europe Was Once Bigger Than the U.S. Economy. What Happened?” Visual Capitalist, August 7, 2026).In short, none of the three largest economies in the EU has achieved economic growth of 2% or greater in the past decade. What growth the EU has had has come from the smaller economies, mostly in Eastern Europe. Regardless of how one looks at it, the US economy has a far better track record than the EU. What is particularly troubling is that the EU has fallen so far behind the US in creating companies in the digital economy. The saying one hears, “The U.S. Creates, China Copies, and the EU Regulates,” seems all too true. However, there are further troubling data points that need careful consideration.Most people were shocked at watching the rioters burning and looting across France. This was soon followed by riots in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, and Germany. Initially, the news reported that students in France started the protest. Questions have been raised about this explanation. Shortly after the protest started, it was quickly joined by what some have called organized rioters — claimed to be from a red-green (radical-left/political Islamist) alliance. Certainly, images from Paris burning showed rioters with the communist flag and others with a Palestinian flag. Hamburg intelligence reported that Antifa and other far-left groups, along with Hamas-supporting migrants, were involved in the riots there (Graceffo, Antonio. Gateway Pundit, November 4, 2026). The Italian riots involved Movimento 17 Ottobre, an anti-Meloni government group whose founder has been arrested. He also formed the Rising Dawn, a group affiliated with Hamas/PFLP (Kogan, Dudi. “Italian police arrest pro-Palestinian activist suspected of fueling nationwide riots,” Israel Hayom, October 25, 2026). Members of these groups were joined by migrant youth gangs (the Maranza) and anarchists (“Who Will Stop the Maranza? Three Days of Riots in Italian Cities” Italian.news, October 22, 2026)..In general, some of the causes for this large-scale unrest are the cost of living, housing, government austerities, and lack of youth opportunity. All of these problems are due to the EU and member states’ government policies. Unchecked mass migration of low-skilled young adults has overwhelmed the generous welfare of EU member states and lowered prospects of employment. There is a forceful voice in Europe demanding an increase in funding for its progressive agenda at a time when member states are often financially overextended, there is a necessity for military buildup, and industrialization is stagnating or falling in the major EU economies (EuroMemorandum 2026, EuroMemorandum-2026-1.pdf). This is the street-level manifestation of the EU’s management of the decline (Stetler, Harrison. “France’s Protests Fuel a Wider Fight Over Europe’s Future,” Jacobin, October 28, 2026). The Centre for Security, Diplomacy and Strategy in Brussels has concluded: “Without decisive collective investment and strategic alignment, the EU will face three suboptimal alternatives, each amounting to managed decline: outsourcing, binding and retrenchment.” (European Sovereignty or Decline? Options for European Union Grand Strategy – CSDS). The EU’s track record of difficulties in advancing policies and the political winds of change as noted by the AfD and National Rally, warn of caution in making alliances with the EU at this time.These data points raise several troubling questions. Many countries have now struck new trade deals with the US, but Canada has not. Why is Prime Minister Carney not only holding out but directing his energies toward the EU? What is the rush to become an associate member of the EU, when, in comparison to the US and China, Europe’s declining economic prospects are clear? Canada has agreements with the EU: a rather comprehensive trade deal, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA); the Security and Defence Partnership (SDP); as well as the Security Action for Europe (SAFE), which includes Canadian participation in weapons procurement and cost Canada €10 million. President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned Canada’s access to the EU’s Galileo, Iris2, and Govsatcom programs which are secure satellite communications systems. However, this access is again not significant if Canada is not an associate member. There is also mention of the EU and Canada working together on AI. Neither of them is major players in the AI space, and becoming competitive would cost trillions of dollars. With both the EU member countries overextended and Canada deeply in debt, where would the money come from? Given this, what significant benefits will Canada gain from associate membership that could not be arranged by a more conventional agreement?One of the benefits that the Prime Minister has held out is joining Erasmus+. This is the EU’s student exchange and partial scholarship program. This is a wonderful program for Europe. However, a country does not have to have any level of membership to join it and joining is costly. Canadian universities already have longstanding exchange programs with agreements in place for institutions around the world. There are also economic benefits a Canadian student could access for studying abroad. Again, no significant benefit for being an associate member. Items enumerated in the recent Montreal speech by President Ursula von der Leyen included digital trade, which she called the digital arm of CETA, and the European Investment Bank-Canada agreement, which is about critical raw materials. Both of these are essentially trade agreements that can be managed within a conventional trade agreement framework. Perhaps the one advantage is that Canadians have access to the EU’s supercomputers. However, this present advantage will soon fade as quantum computing moves from the experimental stage to general accessibility. Supercomputers are still sequential processors, making them slower than quantum computers..In general, some of the causes for this large-scale unrest are the cost of living, housing, government austerities, and lack of youth opportunity. All of these problems are due to the EU and member states’ government policies. Unchecked mass migration of low-skilled young adults has overwhelmed the generous welfare of EU member states and lowered prospects of employment. There is a forceful voice in Europe demanding an increase in funding for its progressive agenda at a time when member states are often financially overextended, there is a necessity for military buildup, and industrialization is stagnating or falling in the major EU economies (EuroMemorandum 2026, EuroMemorandum-2026-1.pdf). This is the street-level manifestation of the EU’s management of the decline (Stetler, Harrison. “France’s Protests Fuel a Wider Fight Over Europe’s Future,” Jacobin, October 28, 2026). The Centre for Security, Diplomacy and Strategy in Brussels has concluded: “Without decisive collective investment and strategic alignment, the EU will face three suboptimal alternatives, each amounting to managed decline: outsourcing, binding and retrenchment.” (European Sovereignty or Decline? Options for European Union Grand Strategy – CSDS). The EU’s track record of difficulties in advancing policies and the political winds of change as noted by the AfD and National Rally, warn of caution in making alliances with the EU at this time.These data points raise several troubling questions. Many countries have now struck new trade deals with the US, but Canada has not. Why is Prime Minister Carney not only holding out but directing his energies toward the EU? What is the rush to become an associate member of the EU, when, in comparison to the US and China, Europe’s declining economic prospects are clear? Canada has agreements with the EU: a rather comprehensive trade deal, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA); the Security and Defence Partnership (SDP); as well as the Security Action for Europe (SAFE), which includes Canadian participation in weapons procurement and cost Canada €10 million. President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned Canada’s access to the EU’s Galileo, Iris2, and Govsatcom programs which are secure satellite communications systems. However, this access is again not significant if Canada is not an associate member. There is also mention of the EU and Canada working together on AI. Neither of them is major players in the AI space, and becoming competitive would cost trillions of dollars. With both the EU member countries overextended and Canada deeply in debt, where would the money come from? Given this, what significant benefits will Canada gain from associate membership that could not be arranged by a more conventional agreement?One of the benefits that the Prime Minister has held out is joining Erasmus+. This is the EU’s student exchange and partial scholarship program. This is a wonderful program for Europe. However, a country does not have to have any level of membership to join it and joining is costly. Canadian universities already have longstanding exchange programs with agreements in place for institutions around the world. There are also economic benefits a Canadian student could access for studying abroad. Again, no significant benefit for being an associate member. Items enumerated in the recent Montreal speech by President Ursula von der Leyen included digital trade, which she called the digital arm of CETA, and the European Investment Bank-Canada agreement, which is about critical raw materials. Both of these are essentially trade agreements that can be managed within a conventional trade agreement framework. Perhaps the one advantage is that Canadians have access to the EU’s supercomputers. However, this present advantage will soon fade as quantum computing moves from the experimental stage to general accessibility. Supercomputers are still sequential processors, making them slower than quantum computers..President von der Leyen’s Montreal speech does provide some clues as to the direction Canada’s associate membership would take. It would include three pillars:Policy: policy alignment on climate, energy, innovation, security, and more;Programs: e.g., Erasmus+, Horizon (a well-funded research program with significant climate initiatives, marketing, and frontier research); membership in the EU not required; Canada is already a participant; non-EU members pay fees, for example, the UK pays €2.6 billion a year;Governance: (Canadian) government to (EU) College of Commissioners (unelected EU cabinet), parliament to parliament, and court to court.She also talked about the new international order built from Europe and redefined “sovereignty”: “the capacity to act together” instead of the standard definition of “freedom from external control.”Sentence after sentence, her remarks in Montreal should worry Canadians. It is difficult to imagine that the 27 members of the EU are going to change their energy policy to accommodate Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, or other jurisdictions, for example. The Horizon program also funds research on “smart city” technologies, which is interconnected massive data collection used by city planners. This will probably feed into the 15-minute city concept, wherein citizens’ freedom of movement is substantially limited among other surveillance-originated restrictions. The Canadian Constitution has a section on good governance. The unelected EU College of Commissioners behaves in a dictatorial manner, and the proof is Canada’s associate membership. Germany, France, Italy, and Greece have concerns regarding EU-Canada associate membership. Such a category has not been voted on in the European Parliament; there are serious legal questions involved, and even the language presents challenges. Regardless of having no mandate, the EU President and Commissioners are moving as quickly as possible to actualize it. Talking about a “new international order” is rather meaningless. The EU virtue-signals about the rules-based order but it relied on the US as the police. Redefining “sovereignty” as a group function brings up the problems of alignment of countries at the beginning of WWI. “Court to court” alignment is even more troubling..Canada, like other Commonwealth countries, has a court system that is a development from the British legal system, whose foundation is the common law. This is often easily contrasted with the various European systems, and one can expect major fundamental legal difficulties when attempting such an alignment. One of the complaints that drove Brexit was the conflicts between the European system and the British system in terms of decisions, laws, and regulations. Canada can expect no less of such problems. At a racetrack, if the objective is to increase the probability of winning, one would logically select the horse with the strongest track record. Only a fool would wager everything on the long shot. Yet, in the three-way economic competition among the US, China, and the EU, the Prime Minister is backing the weakest contender. The programs cited to justify Canada’s associate membership in the EU are inadequate as incentives, particularly because Canada already has access to comparable arrangements and initiatives. Furthermore, Prime Minister Carney has been notably cautious in discussing the potential costs of such membership. Yet, even a limited association with the EU could entail substantial financial and economic commitments. One tactic commonly associated with confidence schemes is to pressure individuals into making decisions before they have sufficient time to assess the risks and implications. The actions of President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Mark Carney raise concerns that a similar sense of urgency is being applied to this proposal. Although the Prime Minister will have to bring the membership proposal to Parliament, the decision in practice has already been made. In summation, no economic or strategic advantage has been demonstrated to justify Canada’s becoming an associate member of the EU. Major questions and concerns remain unresolved, alternatives unexplored, and critical evaluations unexplained, particularly regarding the financial costs, long-term economic implications, and potential consequences for Canadian sovereignty and the relationship between Ottawa and the regions. Simply, this proposal is unreasonable unless the Prime Minister is up to something else. The governments of Alberta and the other regions must be actively involved in this discussion, or Canada risks committing itself to an arrangement that may ultimately undermine its economic interests and national autonomy.Dr. A.W. Barber is the former director of Asian Studies at the University of Calgary. He is internationally active and has wide-ranging interests.