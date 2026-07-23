Opinion

BARBER: Carney the rockslide — how elite ego and anti-American posturing wrecked Canada-US relations

While Ottawa cheers on a needless fight with the White House, Western Canadians are left footing the bill for a Prime Minister's reckless political theatre.
Mark Carney and Donald Trump in Washington
Mark Carney and Donald Trump in WashingtonScreenshot/CPAC
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