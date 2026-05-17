Opinion

BARBER: Carney’s anti-Trump strategy is backfiring on Canadian workers

As trade negotiations stall and manufacturing jobs move south, Canada’s confrontational approach with the US is costing the country dearly.
Mark Carney and Donald Trump.
Mark Carney and Donald Trump. Screenshot
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Mark Carney
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