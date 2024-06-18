Opinion

BARBER: Dealing with Trump means dealing

Former US President Donald J. Trump is actually not that hard to understand, says writer Tony Barber. He likes to build things and make deals. Barber is however, not sure that Canada's Washington team quite gets that.
Former US President Donald J. Trump is actually not that hard to understand, says writer Tony Barber. He likes to build things and make deals. Barber is however, not sure that Canada's Washington team quite gets that.Courtesy Gage Skidmore
Loading content, please wait...
Former president Donald Trump
Canada assembles team to talk US trade
Trump likes to deal, build things

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news