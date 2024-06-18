BARBER: Dealing with Trump means dealing

My readers being well informed, already know that former President Trump is polling significantly higher across the board than President Biden. Still, the US election not being until November, five months is forever in politics and things could change. Regardless, Prime Minister Trudeau appointed Innovation Minister Champagne and Trade Minister Ng to head up efforts to avoid the trade nightmare that occurred with the first Trump presidency. Their efforts include promotions by premiers, business leaders, and Ambassador Kirsten Hillman. .It seems doubtful that the PM himself understands what went awry with the Trump relationship the first time around and probably projects the whole problem on “Orange man bad.” He has failed to show any depth to self-reflection. One hopes the team he has now assembled does understand the crux of the problem. That will have to remain an unanswered question for now.But, Trump is not that difficult to understand if one takes the time.Foremost, Trump likes to make deals. Read his book “The Art of the Deal.” Trump also likes to turn ideas into reality, i.e. build — build buildings, build a popular TV show, etc. He is willing to work with anyone who is prepared to negotiate but he wishes his inner circle to be loyal.His family members and a few close friends are his personal support network.This also means he has very few social biases. In his public appearances he has an adequate command of the details, but he is a big picture man. He made it very clear from the beginning he thinks that the various trade deals were unfair to American workers. As proof he can point to the hollowed out industrial corridor from Chicago east that made up his voting base early on.He also thinks the previous administrations for political points turning a blind eye to NATO members not meeting their pledges, was simply bad business.Personally, I doubt whether the various members of the Canadian schmooze operation really think they are going to garner a breakthrough to our advantage. Trump knows all the tricks of schmoozing. He may throw a few crumbs our way, but the next prime minister needs to have people who can think outside the schmooze box.Trump’s reelection would be a golden opportunity for Canada if the next prime minister’s team understands they have to open the right door. Dr. A.W. Barber is the former Director of Asian Studies at the University of Calgary. He is internationally active and has wide-ranging interests.