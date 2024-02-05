BARBER: Does Trudeau padding his resume explain his immigration policy?

For years the United Nations has been working on a comprehensive agreement among nations for the large-scale movements of peoples. The World Economic Forum has also been producing plans and promotional materials for the large-scale movement of peoples.In both cases these organizations paint a very rosy picture of all the benefits for the host countries that the new arrivals will bring. Unfortunately, they neglect and minimize the negative aspects. Immigration can be a benefit, but it must be regulated and undertaken with considerable insight and planning to best facilitate the receiving party and the immigrants. Accepting unregulated massive waves of migrants, both legal and illegal, has an enduring negative effect that plays out across generations.In September of 2016, there were multiple reports that PM Trudeau stated Canada had no core identity, no mainstream. He continued to declare that Canada is the first “post-national state”. Such an idea comes from a doctrine of 'post nationalism.' This doctrine is the antithesis of nationalism and promotes globalism, international 'free' trade agreements limiting national sovereignty and power being vested in organizations such as the UN, EU, etc. and the use of media to form world opinions. These goals can be contrasted with nation-state, 'fair' trade agreements, power being vested in a national government and the media not being used for propaganda.During the week of January 7 2024, there are multiple reports that PM Trudeau and his government were warned in 2022 that higher numbers of migrants would overly stress Canada’s housing and health care.The Trudeau government disregarded the warning. Why would Trudeau not care about creating a housing crisis leading to significant cost increases for living, decreasing the quality of life for the many and often hardships for the new arrivals? Canada’s health-care system has been seriously challenged for years. Why over burden it more, when it means poorer quality health-care for the community, longer wait lists and increased costs. In both sectors, it will take years to bring the respective service and commodity to pre-large scale migration balance. In this way, every citizen of Canada must suffer daily and long into the future because the money was barrowed to help pay for this plan. Justin Trudeau is an attendee of the World Economic Forum and reading the Forum’s literature he is highly praised. He is also recorded as saying “Canadians should feel proud to sign the UN Compact on Migration” as reported on Global News (December 5 2018). He used the same rosy language as the UN and WEF in his announcement. We should note that the USA declined signing the compact because of being a limitation to its sovereignty.It seems that Canada is not large enough for the PM’s ambitions. Is he playing to the UN and the WEF for his next position? Such an idea was speculated on before in the press. This seems to be proof. It is wonderful that people have ambitions, it is utterly unethical to make a nation pay for them.Dr. A.W. Barber is the former Director of Asian Studies at the University of Calgary. For several years, he lived and travelled in Asian countries, including Hong Kong, Taiwan and the People's Republic of China and India.