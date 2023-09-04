Construciton in Huangzhou

Construction in Guangzhou, also known as Canton. The haze is air pollution.

 Nigel Hannaford

The Communist Party of China (CCP) did not allow the development of a true free market system.

The larger enterprises have party members scrutinizing operations to guarantee party objectives are met. Socialist/communist systems are centrally planned, and party politics take precedence over business objectives.

Perilous Hills

Lost in translation... Park sign warns of 'Perilous Hills.'
Tense moment 15 November 2022

A tense moment between Prime Minister Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Xinping at the G-20 Summit in November last year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Quite a legacy for the Trudeau regime, in 8 short years. The historians had better not gloss it over as in the past.

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

This “paper tiger” is the country that Little Potato admires most and he is well on his way to destroying the democratic foundation that has always underpinned our success. Woe Canada.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Canada used to be peacekeepers, now we are providing taxpayer dollars to fund a war, 8 Billion, and climbing.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.