Opinion

BARBER: EU annexation by stealth — Mark Carney sold out Canada to Brussels and Beijing

By bypassing a referendum and binding Ottawa to foreign regulations, Prime Minister Carney is trading Canadian sovereignty for a backdoor European alignment.
EU Overloads
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Mark Carney
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